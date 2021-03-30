Amidst Pandemic, ScholarWorx Virtual Campus Provides Alternative Solution to In-Person Learning

The mission of ScholarWorx Virtual Campus is to bridge the growing gap of educational accessibility. We provide teachers, camps, schools, and other community partners a ground-breaking, safe virtual campus to bring programs to students in Sarasota and beyond. ScholarWorx Campus provides interactive curricula, minimizing feelings of isolation and Zoom exhaustion, while keeping kids on pace with their academics. "Beyond being a virtual learning center, ScholarWorx Campus affords students the joy of learning coupled with meaningful social interactions, which is so crucial to continued development while their normal routines seem to be in constant flux," said Schell.

"In just weeks, we have onboarded a dozen exceptional teachers and exciting community partners to our campus. We have seen firsthand how ScholarWorx Virtual Campus resonates with our local community. We fill an acute need for teachers, parents, and students by bringing another option for the delivery of instruction – virtually. We strive to be the premier virtual educational resource center by keeping the joy of meaningful learning for our students, as our North Star."

Specializing in Virtual Learning for all types of learners, ScholarWorx Campus offers:

SATWorx : Beginning April 2021 , ScholarWorx will offer virtual SAT/ACT preparation courses for the college-bound student, designed, and administered by locally acclaimed teachers. Courses will align to provide 8 sessions of instruction before administrations of the SAT, ACT, and the fall administration of the PSAT.





About ScholarWorx

Founded amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in November 2020, ScholarWorx is a female-owned virtual educational services company that supports learning and camaraderie through small group classes, targeted tutoring, cross-curricular clubs, and educational travel—in the Sarasota area and beyond.

