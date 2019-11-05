Amidst Raging California Wildfires, LaderaTech Offers Groundbreaking Product to Prevent Utility and Roadside Fires from Starting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of wildfire season across California, LaderaTech has accelerated commercial sales of its FORTIFY™ product, the only known long-term fire retardant that can be applied to prevent wildfires before they begin.

FORTIFY™ is currently the only season-long preventative wildfire management solution for public utilities, state and federal agencies, insurance companies, and private homeowners that can be applied through a single annual treatment.

The product is already in use and has been applied commercially along high-risk roadsides, utility lines and estates in Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura, and San Mateo county. A recent publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports on the technology behind FORTIFY™ and demonstrates that this treatment has greater adherence to vegetation and can help to prevent fires even after a half inch of rain and extensive environmental exposure.

"As wildfires become more widespread, it's crucial that utilities and state agencies begin looking at preventative and proactive solutions to the fires before they begin," said Wes Bolsen, President and CEO of LaderaTech. "We know where most fires are starting, but before FORTIFY™, there was no way to prevent these expected fires throughout the peak fire season. We look forward to engaging with state and federal agencies as well as public utilities to begin applying FORTIFY™ in preparation for the 2020 wildfire season."

LaderaTech's FORTIFY™ product utilizes technology that is exclusively licensed from Stanford University and MIT. The environmentally benign retardant contains proprietary ingredients that have been recognized as safe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for safe use in the environment. The product is applied ahead of fire season to areas known to have high wildfire risk, such as along roadsides, near utility infrastructure, railroads, or around homes and communities. The product requires only one application annually and is the first product that can maintain effectiveness through weathering throughout the peak fire season.

About LaderaTech

LaderaTech is a biomaterials company bringing commercial solutions to the wildfire prevention and agriculture industries. Learn more about LaderaTech at www.Ladera.Tech, on Twitter: @LaderaTech or LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/laderatech. For commercial inquiries email: info@Ladera.Tech or (805) 316-1359

