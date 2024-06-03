Amidst Rapid Growth, NIRA Announces Exciting Partnership with Wellness Curated to Expand Its Professional Portfolio

This nationwide expansion into the professional and premium spa & wellness channels further accelerates NIRA's reach

DANVERS, Mass., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIRA , the first and only painless, non-fractional at-home laser treatment that is FDA-cleared and clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles is thrilled to announce its formal partnership with Wellness Curated . As a distributor for the professional channel, NIRA lasers will now be sold to professionals and can be offered for sale to their customers. This partnership enables NIRA to satisfy increasing demand from a wider audience and enhance its support for the professional skincare industry, particularly as medical spas typically see an average of 283 non-surgical aesthetic visits each month and the average patient spend per visit continues to rise year over year. The NIRA lasers are an ideal addition to esthetician treatments as they are the only true lasers meeting professional in-clinic standards as well as at-home use.

David Bean, NIRA's Founder & President shares, "Our mission is to create technologies that make professional-grade results attainable at home. We believe our anti-aging laser devices offer the perfect complement to in-office dermatologist or aesthetician visits."

"At Wellness Curated, our mission is to offer high-quality, innovative and sustainable brands with exceptional service and the NIRA laser device range fits the portfolio perfectly," says Laura Gechink, Founder and CEO of Wellness Curated.

NIRA offers two lasers the Pro ($599) and Precision ($449) which use the same core technology but have a few key differences. Wellness Curated will also be offering the Ultimate laser bundle ($996) for their customers. NIRA's Laser Precision has a small enough tip to target hard-to-treat areas around the eyes and mouth, such as those first signs of crow's feet while the 5x award-winning Pro Laser has a large enough treatment tip to target the full face, neck, chest and back of hands. The devices feature 5 comfort levels that enable you to adjust each laser to compliment your skin sensitivity. NIRA's laser technology stimulates collagen production on your face, neck, chest, or back of hands in just 3 minutes/day for younger-looking skin in 90 days.

Wellness Curated works with several day spas and hotel spas across the US including Auberge Resorts Collection, Chateau Elan Spa, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, Peninsula Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Rescue Spa, Luxe Atelier, Hotel Bardo and more.

About NIRA:

NIRA is a beauty technology company transforming skincare by bringing the best laser device technologies to the home market, starting with the invention of the world's first and only painless at-home laser technology clinically proven to reduce wrinkles. Founded by laser expert David Bean, the brand develops and markets beauty technology devices that deliver professional-grade results at home and simplify the way you achieve your best skin. NIRA's FDA-cleared, skin-renewing, non-fractional laser technology holds 12 patents worldwide, has 1,000+ 5-star reviews, and comes highly recommended by top-rated estheticians and dermatologists. NIRA is proudly made in the USA and now available internationally,

As a 5-time award-winning device, the NIRA Laser Pro has been named 'Best Line Smoothing Device' by Good Housekeeping for their 2024 Best Beauty Awards, 'Best At-Home Facial Laser' by Cosmopolitan for their 2024 Holy Grail Awards, a 2024 CES 'Innovation Award Honoree' for Product, 'Best Breakthrough Product (Tools)' by BeautyMatter in their 2023 NEXT Awards for Innovation, and 'Best At-Home Tool' by New Beauty for their 2023 Beauty Awards.

About Wellness Curated:

Wellness Curated is a multi-brand discovery and distribution platform for U.S. spas, offering an exclusive portfolio of internationally acclaimed professional skincare and body care products sourced worldwide. Wellness Curated identifies the best in professional skincare and body care products that are innovative, scientifically backed, sustainable, and unique to the market. Wellness Curated not only distributes the products but also provides education and training to estheticians to maximize the guest experience. The company takes a personalized and partnership-based approach to business, delivering leading revenue and growth for its professional brand partners. Wellness Curated's current client portfolio includes Margy's Monte Carlo , Codage Paris , Lyma , Babette Switzerland and is excited to add NIRA to its portfolio.

