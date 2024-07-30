Amidst real estate industry transformation, Perchwell raises $25M Series B to further empower agents

Led by Lux Capital with participation from leading real estate operators and investors

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perchwell, the modern data and workflow platform for residential real estate, today announced its $25 million Series B financing. Lux Capital, who participated in the company's Series A, is leading the funding and is joined by a group of strategic real estate and financial investors including Starwood Capital Group, Flex Capital, Stellar MLS, REcolorado MLS, and California Regional MLS (CRMLS). The capital influx will accelerate delivering best-in-class software to MLSs and brokerages in New York City and nationwide. Among other features, Perchwell's product development will focus on AI related to data and workflow enhancements that empower real estate professionals to enhance their services and generate more revenue.

"At Perchwell, we are elevating the way real estate agents convey value to their clients," noted Brendan Fairbanks, CEO of Perchwell. "We provide agents with powerful property-centric data in web and mobile platforms under a single seamless solution, empowering them to deliver accurate, precise guidance at a moment's notice."

As the real estate industry undergoes significant change and the value of agent services remains under a critical spotlight, MLSs and brokerages are demanding cutting-edge technology and data solutions to better serve homebuyers and sellers. Perchwell offers the modern end-to-end solution, streamlining workflows and providing professionals with state-of-the-art tooling to compete in this evolving landscape. The platform puts the MLS at the center of a modern tech ecosystem and features listing data enriched with supplemental data sets, plug-and-play APIs, powerful market analytics, and comprehensive mobile apps designed to help agents thrive in today's ever-demanding environment.

"While other industries rely on integrated software tools to manage their work, real estate professionals still spend much of their time shuffling between disjointed MLS data repositories, search portals, and various other point solutions," says Peter Hébert, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Lux Capital, who will be joining Perchwell's board of directors. "Perchwell is setting the new industry standard by bringing all that tooling into a complete and modern software platform. Agents nationwide have come to trust Perchwell to provide an indispensable competitive advantage in today's dynamic real estate market."

Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS, one of the largest MLSs in the U.S. with more than 84,000 customers, commented, "Perchwell is enriching the MLS user experience, and advancing the core values of the MLS, giving agents a new edge to showcase their value. We are honored to be investors in Perchwell, knowing that the ongoing evolution of superior MLS systems/services fits with our commitment to bring success to brokers and agents."

"This financing will add fuel and speed to our expansion and broaden features of our platform, empowering agents as trusted advisors to their homebuyers and sellers," said Fairbanks. "We are grateful for the support of Lux, our MLS partners, and all Series B investors."

About Perchwell:

Perchwell is the modern data and workflow technology platform for the residential real estate industry. Perchwell's product offering includes a suite of data management, market research, and client collaboration tools for MLSs, brokers, and agents. For more information, please visit perchwell.com .

Media Contact

Christine Jacobson

LCLC Consulting

[email protected]

SOURCE Perchwell