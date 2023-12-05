Amidst Residential Sector Boom, United States Countertop Industry to Surpass US$138 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The US countertop industry is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for durable, stylish, and functional countertops. Granite is expected to remain the most popular countertop material, while California will remain the epicenter of growth.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States countertop business revenue is projected to total US$ 76,783.0 million in 2023 and US$ 138,218.8 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for countertops in the United States is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The granite-based material segment will dominate the United States countertop industry through 2033. It is expected to hold a volume share of 28.8% by 2023. This is due to the growing demand for granite countertops across the United States.

Sales of countertops in the United States are expected to rise due to rapid population growth, urbanization, and consumers' increasing willingness to spend more on countertops. Similarly, increasing government initiatives for a robust United States housing sector spur demand for durable, stylish countertops.

Countertops are witnessing higher demand from diverse sectors, and the trend is expected to continue through 2033. They are used for multiple purposes in different settings. For instance, kitchens use them for food preparation and cooking purposes.

Consumers in the United States are increasingly inclined to invest in countertops, propelling a surge in demand for premium materials like granite, quartz, and quartzite. This shift underscores a broader trend where individuals prioritize quality and durability in their living spaces.

A desire for aesthetic space and long-term value drives the willingness to spend more on countertops. Consumers recognize that higher-priced materials not only enhance the visual appeal of kitchens and bathrooms but also contribute to the overall resale value of their homes.

Countertop Industry Research Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Business Size (2023) US$ 76,783.0 million Projected business Revenue (2033) US$ 138,218.8 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6.1 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (Th. Sq. Ft.) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Material Type

End Use Regions Covered West United States

Midwest United States

Northeast United States

South United States Key States Covered Arizona

Colorado

California

Utah

Nevada

Indiana

Iowa Ohio

Illinois

Michigan

Minnesota

New York

New Jersey

Pennsylvania Connecticut

Texas

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

Virginia Key Companies Profiled DuPont (Corian)

LX Hausys

MSI Surfaces

Wilsonart VT Industries

Cambria

IceStone

Tops Solid Surface Lamitech Carbotecnia

BASF SE

Airedale Group













Key Takeaways from the Report

The United States countertop business is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 138,218.8 million in 2033.

countertop business is projected to reach a valuation of in 2033. By material type, the granite segment is expected to total US$ 39,027.4 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end use, the new construction residential segment is set to hold a share of 32.4% in 2023.

in 2023. California is expected to account for a significant share of around 13.7% in 2033.

is expected to account for a significant share of around in 2033. New York is set to register a CAGR of 7.0% between 2023 and 2033.

"The United States countertop business is set for robust growth, driven by rising demand in the construction sector, expanding industrial activities, and a growing focus on high-quality countertops across applications." says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

In the United States countertop business, around 8% to 12% share is carried by the top key players. DuPont (Corian), LX Hausys, MSI Surfaces, Wilsonart, VT Industries, Cambriaa, IceStone, Tops Solid Surface, and Lamitech are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of countertops listed in the report.

Key players are focusing on expanding domestic production to meet growing end user demand. They are also investing in developing new products and further innovating existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 , Cambria announced its popular Finance by Cambria program in Ontario .

More Insights into the Countertop Business Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the United States countertop business, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

To understand the United States growth potential, growth, and scope, the target business is segmented based on material type (granite, solid surfaces, laminates, engineered quartz, marbles, natural stone, composites and polymers, metals), end use (new construction residential, renovation residential, new construction non-residential, renovation non-residential), and region (West United States, Midwest United States, Northeast United States, South United States).

