Amidst Retail Giants Now Flashing Their Gold, Peter Thomas and His Team Are About to Unveil Ausecure.com's Fifth-Generation Platform

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ausecure announces the launch of its fifth-generation platform, Ausecure.com, marking a significant milestone in the online precious metals market. This initiative, under the direction of Mr. Peter Thomas, the new Chairman of Offshore Development, represents the next evolution in Ausecure's approach to the precious metals market.

Advancing Precious Metals Transactions Online: The launch of Ausecure.com's fifth-generation platform is a testament to the company's enduring commitment to innovation and enhancing the buying experience for gold buyers. One of the noticeable differences in this release is the discontinuation of the conventional tiered pricing system, a complex structure that has become the norm among today's leading online precious metal retailers. Although Ausecure played a pivotal role in the initial development of various tiered pricing models, it has now shifted towards a more intuitive pricing methodology.

In this latest release Ausecure is aiming to simplify the buying experience for buyers, irrespective of their transaction size. Here is a breakdown of some of the new features:

  • No More Tiered Pricing: Eliminating complicated tiered pricing systems in favor of one transparent price.

  • Easier Access: Buyers can freely browse all live gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and rhodium products.

  • Customer-Centric Checkout: The platform boasts improved user interaction, making the buying experience smooth and intuitive.

  • Blockchain Payment Integrations: Buyers can use the blockchain to secure their orders.

  • Real-Time Price Updates: No more delays, prices are continuously updated and broadcasted.

  • 100% Insured and Tracked Shipping: Every order is fully secured, meticulously tracked through the platform, and fully insured as it arrives.

  • Pete's Picks: Curated by former Hunt Brothers broker Peter Thomas, this feature provides valuable insights and hand-picked selections, empowering buyers at every level to make informed decisions.

The new platform is designed to significantly advance buyer incentives through improved functionality, customer-centric services, and great pricing.

From The Ausecure Team: "In a market characterized by interest rate uncertainty and investor exuberance, Ausecure has consistently taken the lead in simplifying and enhancing the gold buying experience," said Hadi Saeid, founder of Ausecure. "The launch of our fifth-generation platform, aimed at further innovating pricing and optimizing the gold buying experience, is a direct response to the growing demand in the marketplace."

Mr. Peter Thomas added, "Leading Ausecure through this transformative phase is a privilege. Our new platform is set to redefine the standards of online precious metals buying and selling, offering unparalleled transparency and ease of use to our customers."

About Ausecure: Founded in 2009 at the CME Group, Ausecure is a buyer and seller of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, and more. The company focuses on providing competent 2-way markets in metals, characterized by its commitment to discretion, precision, and efficient execution. Discover more about Ausecure here.

