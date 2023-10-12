Amidst Rising Outsourcing in Medical Device Manufacturing, New Research Report Illuminates the Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Landscape

News provided by

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where precision is paramount, the manufacturing of medical devices leaves no room for error. Recent observations from Neal Walters, partner in the Strategic Operations Practice of Kearney, highlight the growing reliance of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on outsourcing due to disruptions like COVID-19. It's evident that the medical device industry's trajectory mirrors that of the electronic components sector, where outsourcing design and production tasks to specialised third parties is a long-standing norm.

It's within this growing significance of contract manufacturing that the "Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For business entrepreneurs and managers looking to navigate this ever-evolving landscape, the new report provides an essential guide. Anchored with data from 2022 and boasting revenue forecasts until 2028, this comprehensive report offers a segmented analysis based on application provider, type, application, and geography.

Why is this report indispensable for your business?

  • Unparalleled Insights into Competitive Dynamics: The report does a deep dive into the competitive landscape of the electronics contract manufacturing (ECM) and design services market. This includes an examination of key dynamics like research and development capabilities, market presence, brand strength, and the synergies created through ecosystems and partnerships.
  • Up-to-date Market Trends and Forecasts: It provides analyses of global market trends, underpinned by historical market revenue data from 2022, with forecasts up until 2028. Understand how the ECM market is evolving, the opportunities that arise, and the challenges that lie ahead.
  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The pandemic has caused seismic shifts across industries. Gain a clearer perspective on its implications for the electronics contract manufacturing and design services market, including the resultant challenges and opportunities.
  • Holistic Overview: From an in-depth industry value chain analysis that offers a comprehensive look at key intermediaries, to Porter's Five Forces and PESTLE analyses that provide macroeconomic insights, our report ensures a well-rounded understanding of the market.
  • Spotlight on Key Players: Stay abreast of the major vendors in the global ECM market. The report includes recent developments, key financials, and segmental revenues, equipping you with information crucial for strategic decision-making.
  • Emphasis on Sustainable Practices: In today's global marketplace, the importance of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) practices is undeniable. Discover consumer attitudes, assess risks and opportunities, and understand the ESG practices pursued by industry stalwarts.
  • Thorough Stakeholder Analysis: Know the key stakeholders, understand the competitive landscape, and stay updated with recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the industry.

The escalating demand in the medical device industry, coupled with the urgency of shortened product design cycles, underscores the importance of contract manufacturing. This shifting dynamic further accentuates the relevance of our research report, especially for business entrepreneurs and managers aiming to capitalise on these trends and navigate the challenges ahead.

The product doesn't just present data; it empowers decision-makers with actionable insights, facilitating informed choices in an industry that's becoming increasingly intertwined with contract manufacturing and design services.

For more information and to purchase "Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services: The Global Market" please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3qedn

News Releases in Similar Topics

