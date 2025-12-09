Amidst Strong Year, Gunderson Dettmer Elects Nine New Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunderson Dettmer has elected nine new partners, effective January 1, 2026. These newly promoted partners serve clients throughout the innovation economy.

"As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we remain wholly committed to the venture ecosystem and that strategy continues to provide opportunities for talented lawyers to grow meaningful practices," said Jeff Higgins, Gunderson Dettmer's Managing Partner. "This year's class exemplifies the deep relationships, spirit of innovation and commitment to client service that are hallmarks of this firm."

The new partners are:

Joel Diamond (Boston, Strategic Transactions & Licensing)

Emma Eriksson Broomhead (Boston, Fund)

Shu Hu (NorCal, Strategic Transactions & Licensing)

Timothy Kulis (Boston, Corporate)

Vanessa Smith (Boston, Corporate)

Paul Sullivan (NorCal, Corporate)

Elena Vespoli (New York, PubCo)

Chris Warren (Boston, Corporate)

Valerie Wood (New York, Corporate)

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer is the preeminent international law firm with an exclusive focus on the innovation economy. The firm serves market-leading venture capital and growth equity investors and pioneering companies through inception, growth and maturity, as well as groundbreaking public companies that result from the global venture capital ecosystem. Gunderson Dettmer has hundreds of attorneys across eleven offices in key venture markets throughout the world – Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, São Paulo and Singapore.

SOURCE Gunderson Dettmer