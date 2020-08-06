Amie Thesingh joins Wilbur-Ellis as Vice President, Corporate Business Development

In her new role, Thesingh is responsible for mergers and acquisitions, as well as corporate strategy and development. "I'm very pleased that Amie has joined the company," said Buckley. "She has deep strategy, commercial and general management expertise, along with experience that spans the food, agribusiness and technology industries. That strong background will help us capture new growth opportunities and advance core strategic initiatives."

Before joining Wilbur-Ellis, Thesingh held a variety of leadership roles at Cargill, where she developed and executed solutions for farmers, including new product development. Most recently, she was Vice President of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation for Cargill's protein businesses in Latin America, Europe and Asia. She created the first global strategy and acquisition portfolio across these regions, identified the critical levers for aggressive organic and M&A growth, and subsequently took responsibility for go-to-market and innovation improvement efforts.



At Cargill, Thesingh also led the farmer-facing grain origination and crop inputs distribution business in Central and Eastern Europe. In addition, she was a senior leader within the Cargill-wide strategy function.



Prior to Cargill, Thesingh was with GE Capital's vehicle fleet financing and services business, where she was Vice President of Product Development and Delivery for a start-up technology product line. She also served as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company, as well as holding several business-to-business marketing roles in the services and technology industries.

Thesingh completed her Master of Business Administration degree at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the State of New York / Excelsior College.

"I'm excited to join Wilbur-Ellis," Thesingh said. "In my new role, I'm looking forward to working with the board and the executive team to drive strategy and build strong relationships inside and outside the company to facilitate strategic, profitable growth. As the company celebrates its 100th anniversary, I'm glad to be part of an organization with such a rich history and a very bright future."

About the Wilbur-Ellis Companies



Founded in 1921, the Wilbur-Ellis companies are leading international marketers, distributors and manufacturers of agricultural products, animal nutrients, and specialty chemicals and ingredients. By developing strong relationships, making strategic market investments and capitalizing on new opportunities, the Wilbur-Ellis companies have continued to grow the business, with sales of over $3 billion. For more information about Wilbur-Ellis, please visit our website at www.wilburellis.com

Currently, the company is marking its 100th anniversary with a celebration that continues until the June 29, 2021, anniversary date. Please visit our 100th anniversary website (at www.wilburellis.com/100th-anniversary) to learn more about the company's history, the celebration, and a Giving Program that benefits the Red Cross.

SOURCE Wilbur-Ellis

Related Links

http://www.wilburellis.com

