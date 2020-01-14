Amify Adds Top Talent to Help Brands Win on Amazon

CINCINNATI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amify, a premier Amazon-as-a-Service provider that maximizes brands' potential on Amazon through a direct-to-consumer Amazon Marketplace Solution, announced today the hiring of two additional management executives to its new Cincinnati office strategically located near the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Amazon air hub.

Brian MacDonald, a highly respected name in Cincinnati advertising, joined Amify this week as VP of Strategy and Advertising. In his new role, MacDonald will lead creative, media and e-commerce strategy for client brands. MacDonald comes to Amify from Barefoot Proximity, a leading Omnicom agency, where as SVP of Experience Strategy he led integrated marketing and advertising for global brands. His 15 years of experience in data-driven marketing, ad tech and direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales will bolster Amify's capability as the premier Amazon Marketplace managed service provider.

"The Amazon landscape is constantly changing and often unpredictable," MacDonald said. "It's critical for brands to control and protect as much as they can on the platform to maximize profitability and achieve success. In my experience, brands prefer their own website as an e-commerce channel over third-party marketplaces due to the many benefits of a direct-to-consumer approach. I'm looking forward to helping our clients achieve the benefits of that approach combined with the power and scale of Amazon."

Shelly Helser also joined Amify this month as VP of Operations, where she will help guide clients through the complex road to success on Amazon. Helser comes to Amify with 25 years of experience at Procter and Gamble, where she launched innovation on billion-dollar brands and led operations for the new ventures division.

"I've owned small businesses and can easily understand that the complexity of the Amazon Marketplace can be overwhelming. So, whether brands are moving from first-party (indirect) to third-party (direct) sales on Amazon or dipping a toe into Amazon Seller Central for the first time, the process can be a real challenge," said Helser. "I'm excited to work closely with Amify's client brands to make their onboarding process seamless, increase their revenue and maximize their profits using the world's largest e-commerce marketplace."

Amify's two strategic hires continue a period of accelerated growth for the company, which recently opened a second headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio to supplement the corporate office in Washington, D.C.

"Since opening our new offices in Cincinnati, Amify has experienced tremendous growth, setting the stage for an exciting new year," Amify CEO Ethan McAfee said. "Adding Brian and Shelly to our team allows us to continue our growth and solidify our reputation as the industry's most trusted full-service partner for brands looking to succeed on Amazon."

About Amify

Amify is a two-time Inc 500 award winning Amazon-as-a-Service (AaaS) provider that helps brands maximize potential on the Amazon Marketplace. Amify offers a direct-to-consumer solution that helps client brands maximize profit and navigate the challenges faced by selling on the world's largest online retail platform. Amify's unique solution protects brand integrity, accelerates sales, optimizes supply chain and logistics, and provides end-to-end platform management. Amify has partnered with over 1,000 brands, managed over $100M in sales on the platform and provides best practices to help brands win on Amazon. The company has two corporate offices and a number of warehouses strategically located across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://goamify.com.

