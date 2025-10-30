Amigo Establishes Medical Advisory Board and Appoints Dr. Jay Shah as Chief Medical Advisor

Stanford Health Care's Chief of Medical Staff to Guide Clinical Strategy for Healthcare AI Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amigo, an AI platform that partners with healthcare organizations to build safe and reliable clinical agents, today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board with the appointment of Dr. Jay Shah, MD as Chief Medical Advisor. Dr. Shah, who currently serves as Chief of the Medical Staff at Stanford Health Care, will guide Amigo's clinical strategy and ensure it meets the stringent standards of healthcare delivery.

Stanford Health Care's Chief of Medical Staff to Guide Clinical Strategy for Healthcare AI Platform Post this Dr. Jay Shah, MD; Amigo's Chief Medical Advisor

The Medical Advisory Board represents Amigo's commitment to building agentic solutions grounded in clinical expertise and responsible AI practices. As the board's inaugural member, Dr. Shah will work directly with Amigo's leadership team to shape product development, establish clinical validation frameworks, and ensure the platform addresses real-world healthcare challenges.

"To responsibly deploy AI in healthcare you need to understand the complexity of clinical care, not just the technology," said Ali Khokhar, CEO at Amigo. "Because we are pioneering a new model of care, it's essential that we involve physicians in designing this new approach. Dr. Shah brings exactly the perspective we need, and his guidance will be invaluable as we help healthcare providers responsibly scale their clinical expertise."

Dr. Shah is a cancer surgeon and associate professor of Urology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. He is a nationally recognized expert in robotic surgery and bladder cancer treatment.

Prior to Stanford, Dr. Shah served as Center Medical Director for the Genitourinary Center at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he launched the bladder cancer robotics program and developed an enhanced recovery program for patients undergoing bladder removal surgery.

He is a graduate of Harvard College and completed his medical degree and residency at Columbia University, where he was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, named Physician of the Year, and recognized with the Gold Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award.

"AI has incredible potential to improve patient outcomes, but only if it's built with deep clinical understanding and proper safeguards," said Dr. Shah. "I'm joining Amigo because I believe what they're building will transform care delivery, and that they are building it with transparency and clinical rigor."

Amigo's Medical Advisory Board will bring together a thoughtfully assembled team of clinical leaders from multiple disciplines to guide the company's product roadmap and ensure it meets healthcare's unique regulatory and operational requirements.

About Amigo

Amigo builds control and reliability infrastructure to enable the development of secure, compliant, and clinically validated AI agents. The company partners with healthcare providers to build clinical, patient-facing agents that scale patient access and deliver quality care at the cost of compute. Amigo's mission is to enable the transition from AI as experimental technology to trusted infrastructure for the economy's most critical functions. For more information, visit Amigo's website.

Media Contact:

Richard Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE Amigo Inc