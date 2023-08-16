Amigo Mobility Publishes New Biographical Business History

"There Must Be a Better Way" is the story of how Al Thieme invented the Amigo and helped mobilize people with disabilities.

BRIDGEPORT, Mich., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned Amigo Mobility International, Inc. announces the publication of a new biographical business history book about the company and its founder Al Thieme titled, "There Must Be a Better Way".

There Must Be a Better Way book cover Al Thieme, Founder - Amigo Mobility International, Inc.

The book, which exemplifies American ingenuity and entrepreneurship, as well as sheer determination and survival when faced with daunting challenges, shares the story of how Thieme invented the Amigo which has helped to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities. Thieme also talks about his business journey in the video "Meet Amigo Mobility Founder, Al Thieme".

Additionally, "There Must Be a Better Way" features a highly personal perspective on Amigo Mobility International, Inc. and Thieme. That's because author Henry Dominguez, who has written several narrative non-fiction books including three works about the Ford Motor Company, worked for Amigo Mobility International, Inc. between 1979 and 1987 and has known Thieme for more than 40 years.

In the late 1960s, Thieme was working as a plumbing and heating contractor in Bridgeport, Mich. During that same time period, a family member began to lose her mobility due to multiple sclerosis and faced limited options for personal mobility devices other than traditional manually-operated wheel chairs.

Witnessing this loss of his family member's independence, Thieme knew there must be a better way. After countless evenings spent working in his garage, he ultimately invented the first ever power-operated personal vehicle/scooter — the Amigo (which means "friend" in Spanish). That then led to Amigo Mobility International, Inc.'s founding on November 12, 1968, which culminated in the birth of an entire industry.

"This book has been years in the making, recounting stories from my past which have brought both laughter and tears," said Thieme. "My dream for people who read this book is that they are inspired to never stop finding a better way."

For more information about how to order the book, "There Must Be a Better Way", visit https://www.myamigo.com/book/.

About Amigo Mobility International, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Amigo Mobility International, Inc. is a family-owned company based in Bridgeport, Mich. with more than 150 employees. Dedicated to Improving Lives Through Mobility®, the company manufactures a wide range of personal mobility solutions for people with disabilities for in home and grocery store use, as well as motorized products for the material handling, hospital and general aviation industries.

