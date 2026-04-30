amika Debuts Its Stylist Circle, Redefining What It Means to Be a Professional Hair Brand

A community-first model designed to reflect and support the full spectrum of today's working stylists, just in time for National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- amika, the Brooklyn-based, salon-raised brand known for its inclusive formulas and joyful approach to haircare, today announces the evolution of its Stylist Circle. The reimagined collective is an inclusive, relationship-driven network designed to reflect the full spectrum of today's working stylists, now formalized through a more intentional, role-driven structure built for credibility and long-term impact.

Moving beyond the limitations of traditional ambassador programs, this next chapter redefines what partnership looks like for the brand, recognizing both long-standing collaborators and the organic community of stylists who bring amika to life behind the chair every day. By valuing both organic advocacy and formal partnerships, amika captures a more authentic view of influence as it exists today while staying connected to the environments where trends are shaped, skills are honed, and client trust is built. In doing so, the brand creates "the amika effect": a cycle where stylist trust drives client demand, naturally fueling long-term loyalty and growth.

amika's Stylist Circle introduces an ecosystem designed to align stylists with distinct roles across the brand, spanning cultural impact, campaign leadership, education, content creation, and in-salon advocacy. Within this structure, icon-level artists anchor brand storytelling and lead major moments, while a broader network of working professionals drives everyday credibility from behind the chair. Rooted in a community-first philosophy, the Circle expands beyond traditional partnerships to include both long-standing collaborators and organic advocates who consistently support the brand in salons.

"The traditional model of working with a small, curated group of stylists no longer reflects how influence works today," said Chelsea Riggs, CEO of amika. "We see an opportunity to build something more representative of the real professional landscape, where credibility is driven by artistry, expertise, and connection with clients. This evolution is not about creating a hierarchy, but about recognizing the different ways stylists show up and grow with us, allowing us to support them at every stage while elevating their voices and perspectives across an array of opportunities."

From the salon chair to the red carpet, members of the network act as both creators and collaborators, bringing amika's products and positioning to life across editorial, education, and cultural touchpoints, translating real salon work into content that reinforces performance and credibility. Reflecting amika's ethos that all hair is welcome, the network spans a diverse community of stylists equipped to work across all hair types, textures, and client needs, from celebrity and macro-level artists to mid-tier creators and in-salon professionals. These stylists include: Lacy Redway, Vernon Francois, Eric Vaughn, Clayton Hawkins, Glen Oropeza, Lazhane Hightower, Crystal Casey, Katelyn Cryer, and Rashuna Durham.

The evolution of the Stylist Circle builds on amika's broader investment in the professional community. Earlier this month, the brand launched its global campaign, On Your Wavelength, spotlighting the intuitive connection between stylist and client while reinforcing amika's authority in professional-grade treatments through real stylist expertise and visible transformation. This commitment continues through the amika means friend Tour, a multi-city initiative bringing education, inspiration, and connection directly to salons, suites, and cosmetology schools nationwide. Designed to engage both long-standing partners and the next generation of stylists, the tour reflects amika's belief that community is built through meaningful in-person connection, as much as through content and campaigns.

As amika continues to grow, the Stylist Circle will remain a living, evolving reflection of the professional community itself, proving that the future of haircare is not just driven by products or campaigns, but by the people behind the chair. As part of this next chapter, amika is continuing to open its doors to the broader stylist community. Content-creating stylists and professionals interested in joining the circle are invited to become part of the network as it continues to grow. Those interested can learn more and apply here: Join the amika Stylist Circle.

About amika:

amika means friend. We're a fearless, Brooklyn-born haircare brand that's loved by stylists, powered by results + built on the belief that haircare should be joyful. Born in 2007, we set out to challenge a category rooted in conformity + create a world that celebrates individuality, creativity + self-expression. Today, our vision remains the same. We're driven by clinically proven performance, responsible ingredients + a mission to give our community the tools they need to feel confident in their hair—and themselves. All hair is welcome™.

SOURCE amika