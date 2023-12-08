Amino Acid Fertilizer Market size to grow by USD 255.56 million from 2023 to 2028, AGRI Nova Science SA, Amega Sciences Inc., Aminocore, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The amino acid fertilizer market is expected to grow by USD 255.56 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Global initiatives to improve agricultural output in underdeveloped countries are notably driving the amino acid fertilizer market. However, factors such as decreasing availability of arable land may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (liquid-formulated fertilizers and dry-formulated fertilizers), application (crops, horticulture, and gardening), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the amino acid fertilizer market including  AGRI Nova Science SA, Amega Sciences Inc., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd., Humintech GmbH, Israel Chemicals Ltd., OMEX, Protan AG, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP, Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Unicrop Biochem, Isagro Spa, Tagrow Co. Ltd., Uralchem JSC, and Yara International ASA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2024-2028
Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

AGRI Nova Science SA - The company offers amino acid fertilizers such as Aminogreen 9 which improves the crop even in stressful situations like plagues, frosts, drought, etc.

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product

  • The liquid formulated fertilizers segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The ease of administration is making this segment more popular. Moreover, nutrients are absorbed by the leaf's pores and absorption is relatively faster than that of roots. In addition, the salt content in this segment is low, limiting the potential for seed burn and tissue damage.
  • Other segments include application (crops, horticulture, and gardening).

Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. As a result of its rapid industrialization and urbanization, it is experiencing an increase in disposable income for individuals. A number of factors, such as the growing population, economic development, and increased farmer purchases, are also contributing to strong growth in agriculture in the region.
  • Other regions include North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist amino acid fertilizer market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the amino acid fertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the amino acid fertilizer market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of amino acid fertilizer market companies

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.81%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 255.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, China, India, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AGRI nova Science SA, Amega Sciences Inc., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Humintech GmbH, Israel Chemicals Ltd., OMEX, Protan AG, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP, Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Co. Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Unicrop Biochem, Isagro Spa, Tagrow Co. Ltd., Uralchem JSC, and Yara International ASA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

