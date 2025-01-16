Amino Acid Fertilizer Market to Boost Revenue by USD 392.4 Million from 2025-2029 with Global Agricultural Initiatives - Report on How AI is Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global amino acid fertilizer market size is estimated to grow by USD 392.4 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Global initiatives to improve agricultural output in underdeveloped countries is driving market growth, with a trend towards environmental stress affecting crop yield. However, decreasing availability of arable land poses a challenge. Key market players include AGRI nova Science SA, Amega Sciences Inc., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., OMEX, Protan AG, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP, Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Co. Ltd., SQM S.A., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tagrow Co. Ltd., Unicrop Biochem, Uralchem JSC, and Yara International ASA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2025-2029

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Product (Liquid formulated fertilizers and Dry formulated fertilizers), Application (Crops, Horticulture, and Gardening), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AGRI nova Science SA, Amega Sciences Inc., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., OMEX, Protan AG, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP, Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Co. Ltd., SQM S.A., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tagrow Co. Ltd., Unicrop Biochem, Uralchem JSC, and Yara International ASA

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Amino Acid Fertilizer Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on agricultural technology and research & development. With the global push towards environmentally friendly farming and sustainable agriculture, there is a rising demand for amino acid-based fertilizers. These fertilizers offer several advantages, including improved nutrient uptake, enhanced plant growth, and stress resistance to abiotic stresses like drought. Moreover, amino acid fertilizers are environmentally friendly as they reduce the need for chemical inputs and promote sustainable farming practices. In the horticultural sector, these fertilizers have shown promising results in increasing crop yield and soil health. The use of amino acids in fertilizers also addresses the challenge of nutrient deficiency and phytotoxicity, making them efficient agricultural solutions. With precision farming gaining popularity, amino acid fertilizers offer a sustainable and economical substitute for traditional fertilizers. Furthermore, amino acid-based fertilizers have a chelating effect, which enhances the availability of essential nutrients like nitrogen to the plants. This leads to improved protein synthesis, plant growth, and nutrient efficiency. The market for amino acid fertilizers is expected to grow as farmers seek to improve agricultural yields while addressing the challenges of soil leaching, salt accumulation, and crop loss.

The agricultural industry faces significant challenges due to environmental stressors that negatively impact crop production. Factors such as climate fluctuations, global warming, and pollution increase plant vulnerability to stressors like high temperature, low humidity, drought, frost, pests, floods, and phytotoxicity from pesticides. These stressors can lower crop quality and yield, leading to substantial losses in seed-producing plants. Moreover, environmental stress can facilitate seed-borne diseases caused by organisms such as fungi, oomycetes, bacteria, viruses, viroids, nematodes, and parasitic plants. To mitigate these risks, farmers must employ effective crop management practices and use amino acid fertilizers, which enhance plant resilience and improve nutrient uptake, ultimately boosting crop yield and quality.

Market Challenges

• The Amino Acid Fertilizer Market faces several challenges in the agricultural sector. Agricultural technology and research & development are crucial for creating environmentally friendly farming solutions aligned with global sustainability goals. Reducing chemical inputs is a priority, as plant metabolism and sustainable farming practices are essential for healthy soil and optimal nutrient uptake. Bio-based fertilizers, such as amino acid fertilizers, offer sustainable agricultural solutions for horticulture and crop development. Drought and abiotic stresses pose significant threats, making stress resistance and nutrient efficiency key factors. Oxygen and water-soluble fertilizers, as well as organic compounds, are essential for optimal plant growth. Nutrient deficiency and phytotoxicity are concerns, with amino acids providing an efficient solution through their chelating effect. Precision farming and agricultural solutions are vital for maximizing agricultural yields while minimizing soil leaching and nitrogen runoff. Organic fertilizers and carbon-rich soil profiles are economical substitutes for chemical fertilizers, promoting food security and sustainable agriculture. Functional groups, carboxylic acids, and side chains play a role in amino acid fertilizer production and plant protein synthesis. Salt accumulation and soil profiles must be considered to maintain equilibrium and prevent crop loss. Overall, amino acid fertilizers contribute to sustainable farming practices and the horticultural sector by improving nutrient efficiency, crop yield, and soil health.

• The global amino acid fertilizer market may experience a setback during the forecast period due to the shrinking arable land caused by industrialization, urbanization, and population growth. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, developing countries like China and India will need an extra 120 million hectares of land to meet their food demands by 2030. Inappropriate agricultural practices also reduce the productivity of arable land, lowering overall yield volumes. With less arable land available for cultivation, the growth of the amino acid fertilizer market could be impacted.

Segment Overview

This amino acid fertilizer market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Liquid formulated fertilizers

1.2 Dry formulated fertilizers Application 2.1 Crops

2.2 Horticulture

2.3 Gardening Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Country

US, China , Japan , India , Germany , South Korea , UK, Canada , France , and Italy

1.1 Liquid formulated fertilizers- Liquid formulated amino acid fertilizers have gained significant popularity in the agricultural industry due to their ease of use and quick absorption by plants. Unlike dry formulated fertilizers, these fertilizers are homogeneously blended, ensuring each droplet contains a uniform mixture of nutrients. The low salt content in liquid amino acid fertilizers reduces the risk of seed burn and tissue damage. Several vendors, including Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience, AGRI Nova Science, Gowan Company, and Isagro, offer these fertilizers in liquid form. The wide availability and adoption rates of liquid amino acid fertilizers can be attributed to their use in various horticultural applications. For instance, Aminocore's COMPLEX is a liquid formulated fertilizer used in horticulture to provide immediate nutrient supply to plants. The high viscosity of these fertilizers ensures good adherence to the leaves, making them effective micronutrient foliar fertilizers when used in combination with other water-soluble fertilizers. The increasing use of amino acid fertilizers in horticulture and field crops is driving the growth of the global amino acid fertilizer market. The ease of application, quick absorption, and uniform nutrient distribution offered by liquid formulated amino acid fertilizers make them a preferred choice for farmers and growers. The market for these fertilizers is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Amino Acid Fertilizer Market is a significant sector in the global agricultural industry, focusing on enhancing plant nutrition and improving soil fertility management. Amino acid fertilizers, available in both liquid and solid forms, are essential components of sustainable food systems, contributing to food security and crop yield enhancement. Agricultural innovation and biotechnology play a crucial role in the development of eco-friendly amino acid fertilizers, promoting water-efficient farming and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Digital agriculture, farm management software, and precision agriculture technologies facilitate the optimal application of amino acid fertilizers, ensuring crop quality and plant development. Biofertilizers and biopesticides, along with naturally derived nitrogen sources, offer sustainable agriculture solutions that prioritize environmental sustainability and crop stress management. Agritech startups and climate-smart agriculture initiatives are driving the market forward, focusing on crop diversification, agricultural data analytics, and plant resilience. Overall, amino acid fertilizers contribute to sustainable agriculture practices, ensuring food production while minimizing the environmental impact.

Market Research Overview

The Amino Acid Fertilizer Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on agricultural technology and research and development in the agricultural sector. With the global sustainability goals prioritizing environmentally friendly farming practices, amino acid fertilizers are gaining popularity as they promote sustainable agriculture by enhancing plant metabolism and nutrient uptake. These bio-based fertilizers offer an alternative to chemical input and contribute to reducing abiotic stresses such as drought and salt accumulation in crops. Amino acids play a crucial role in plant growth by facilitating protein synthesis and nutrient efficiency. They also exhibit a chelating effect, improving the availability of essential nutrients like nitrogen, phosphorus, and iron. In horticulture, amino acid fertilizers are essential for improving crop yield and soil health, making them economical substitutes for traditional fertilizers. Moreover, amino acid fertilizers are essential for crop development, stress resistance, and nutrient efficiency, especially in precision farming and sustainable agricultural solutions. They are also water-soluble and can be easily absorbed by plants, making them an efficient choice for farmers. The market for amino acid fertilizers is expected to grow significantly due to their ability to enhance crop yields, improve soil profiles, and contribute to food security. The functional groups and side chains of amino acids play a significant role in their ability to improve plant growth and nutrient uptake. For instance, carboxylic acids are essential for plant metabolism, while organic compounds improve soil health and oxygen availability. Overall, amino acid fertilizers offer a sustainable and efficient solution for farmers, contributing to the global sustainability goals and improving agricultural yields.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Liquid Formulated Fertilizers



Dry Formulated Fertilizers

Application

Crops



Horticulture



Gardening

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

