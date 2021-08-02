Amino Acid Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

The amino acid market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

Major Three Amino Acid Market Participants:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. operates business through various segments such as Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare, and Other segments. The company offers a wide range of amino acids.

Daesang Corp.

Daesang Corp. operates business through various segments such as Food Business, Ingredient Business, and Distribution Business. The company offers amino acids such as arginine, lysine, and other amino acids.

Evonik Industries AG

Evonik Industries AG operates business through various segments such as Specialty additives, Nutrition and care, Smart materials, Performance Materials, and Services. The company offers a wide range of amino acids.

Amino Acid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The amino acid market is segmented as below:

Application

Animal Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Food And Beverages

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The amino acid market is driven by the growing demand for use in sports supplements. In addition, the increasing health consciousness among people is expected to trigger the amino acid market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Amino Acid Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Animal feed - size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2020-2025

Amino Acid Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

