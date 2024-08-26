Amino Acid Market to Grow by USD 12.70 Billion from 2024 to 2028, Driven by Rising Demand in Sports Supplements, AI-Enhanced Market Evolution- Report by Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amino acid market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.7 billionn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.94% during the forecast period. Growing demand for use in sport supplements is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing acquisitions and joint ventures. However, increase in raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amino GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aushadh Agri Science Pvt. Ltd., Bachem AG, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Kaneka Eurogentec SA, Kemin Industries Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novasep Holding SAS, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global amino acid market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Amino Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12706.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.72 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries China, US, Germany, India, and Canada Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amino GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aushadh Agri Science Pvt. Ltd., Bachem AG, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Kaneka Eurogentec SA, Kemin Industries Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novasep Holding SAS, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG

Market Driver

The global amino acid market witnesses active strategic activities among key players, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A). For instance, in August 2023, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Acquired Forge Biologics for USD620 million, expanding its product portfolio and geographical reach. Such strategic moves enable manufacturers to cater to the increasing demand for amino acids in industries like animal feed additives, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. These alliances also enhance product development, thereby fueling market growth.

The Amino Acid Market is experiencing significant growth due to clinical advancements in the use of amino acids for various health applications. Developed economies with increasing consumer spending capacity are driving demand for natural amino acids from plant-based sources. Social awareness against animal slaughter is pushing the market towards plant-based alternatives. Extraction of amino acids from muscle, skin, gut, blood, placenta, and even fish, is a focus area for meat processors and aquaculture farms. Smithfield Foods and other major players are investing in meat processing technologies to reduce capital costs. Rising meat consumption, especially of pork, beef, chicken, and fish, is boosting demand for amino acids in the food industry. Preventive care and healthy lifestyle choices are leading to increased demand for amino acid supplements in the form of tablets, powders, drinks, and nutraceutical products. Athletes and those suffering from muscle pain, fatigue, and cardiovascular diseases are major consumers of nutritional sports supplements. Functional beverages are also gaining popularity as a convenient way to consume amino acids.

Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The global amino acid market faces significant challenges due to rising raw material costs. Essential oils, plant extracts, chemicals, syrups, and vitamins are essential for amino acid production. These raw materials are extracted from natural sources like seeds, barks, and leaves. The increasing cost of raw material extraction, coupled with stringent regulations for wastewater treatment and waste biomaterials, constrains market growth. With a growing global population and rising demand for food, amino acid manufacturers face pressure in sourcing raw materials. European and North American markets witness increasing prices for essential oils and plant extracts due to their extensive use in various industries, including pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Consequently, amino acid manufacturers experience increased operational costs as they compete with other industries for raw materials. Subsequently, amino acid prices rise to offset these expenses.

The Amino Acids Market faces several challenges in various industries. In functional food and dietary supplements, meeting unique dietary requirements and keeping up with consumer trends towards functional food and nutraceutical products can be tough. In the animal feed industry, raw materials like soybean oilseeds, wheat, corn, energy prices, and limited supply pose challenges. For pet food and veterinary supplements, catering to the aging pet population's health needs and specialized diets can be complex. In the athletic community, amino acid-based supplements' price volatility and meeting the demand for tablets, powders, drinks, and muscle growth products can be a hurdle. The key factor in the nutraceutical industry is keeping up with consumer spending on organic food products, disease prevention, and aging population needs. Bioactive supplements and functional beverages also face challenges in maintaining price competitiveness and ensuring a steady supply.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This amino acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Animal feed

1.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3 Food and beverages Type 2.1 Plant based

2.2 Animal based Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Animal feed- The global amino acid market is experiencing growth due to the increasing awareness of the benefits of these essential nutrients in managing disease outbreaks in livestock. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein and play a crucial role in the growth and development of farm animals. Ruminants, such as calves, dairy cattle, and sheep, require essential amino acids like methionine, lysine, isoleucine, threonine, and leucine for production, growth, and reproduction. Feed additives with amino acids improve feed efficiency, decrease production costs, and enhance the quality of meat. In poultry, arginine is essential due to their inability to synthesize it. Pigs require similar amino acid balances as other growing animals, with arginine being given to younger piglets. The global demand for dairy products and pork meat is increasing, leading to a rise in exports and imports. This growing need for amino acid additives to cater to the nutritional requirements of various livestock species is driving the expansion of the global amino acid market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Amino Acids Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing consumer spending capacity on health and wellness products. With a growing emphasis on preventive care and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, amino acids have gained popularity as essential nutrients for muscle growth, joint mobility, and energy production. They are used in various applications, including health supplements, nutritional sports supplements, functional beverages, and functional food. Amino acids play a crucial role in the prevention and management of various health conditions such as muscle pain, fatigue, and cardiovascular diseases. The aging population and the increasing demand for specialized diets, especially in the animal feed industry, have also contributed to the market's growth. Soybean oilseeds, wheat, and corn are the primary sources of amino acids, but the limited supply of certain essential amino acids has led to the development of amino acid-based supplements in the form of tablets. Bioactive supplements, including amino acids, are gaining popularity as people seek natural ways to improve their health and enhance athletic performance.

Market Research Overview

The Amino Acids Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing consumer spending capacity on health and preventive care. Amino acids are essential nutrients for humans and animals, playing crucial roles in various bodily functions such as muscle growth, joint mobility, immune system support, and digestion. The market includes a wide range of products, including tablets, powders, drinks, nutraceutical products, functional beverages, and functional food. Amino acids are used in the production of health supplements, nutritional sports supplements, and bioactive supplements for athletes. In the animal feed industry, amino acids are used as feed-grade products to improve animal health and productivity. The market is influenced by various factors, including raw material prices, price volatility, limited supply, unique dietary requirements, and clinical advancements in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry. The market is driven by the aging population and the increasing prevalence of diseases, leading to a higher demand for amino acid-based supplements. The market is also influenced by social awareness and the shift towards organic food products and plant-based sources. The animal feed industry and pet food products are significant consumers of amino acids, with the aging pet population and specialized diets driving demand. The extraction of amino acids from various sources, including soybean oilseeds, wheat, corn, cassava, sorghum, and animal sources such as muscle, skin, gut, blood, and placenta, is a key factor in the market. The market is also influenced by the capital cost of animal slaughter and the rising demand for animal meat, including pork, beef, and chicken.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Animal Feed



Pharmaceuticals



Food And Beverages

Type

Plant Based



Animal Based

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio