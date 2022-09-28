Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market to Reach USD 961.8 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of amino acid metabolism disorders, rise in research and development activities on amino acid metabolism disorders treatment, and development of healthcare infrastructure drive the global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market by Indication (Phenylketonuria, Maple syrup urine disease, Citrullinemia, Homocystinuria, Argininosuccinic aciduria), by Product (Folic Acid, Vitamin B6 and B12, Arginine, Thiamine, Betaine, Sapropterin, Others), by Distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment industry generated $630.9 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $961.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.



Download Sample Report For Free- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11233

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in prevalence of amino acid metabolism disorders such as maple syrup urine disease, phenylketonuria, and citrullinemia, rise in research and development activities on amino acid metabolism disorders treatment, surge in disposable income in developing countries, and development of healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market. However, increase in cost of amino acid supplements, lack of awareness of amino acid metabolism disorders, and associated side effects of phenylketonuria injections hamper the market growth. On the other hand, increase in the healthcare expenditure presents new opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Amino acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market-

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market, owing to the reduced demand for amino acid metabolism disorders treatments across several sectors.

The market faced challenges to manage the interrupted demand and supply of medical components.

The main cause of the slowdown of the amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market growth was the interruptions experienced by the government, as it was majorly looking out for preventive measures for the disease spread during the pandemic.

The phenylketonuria treatment segment to rule the roost during the forecast period

Based on indication, the phenylketonuria segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in prevalence of phenylketonuria and newborn screening for the diagnosis of phenylketonuria and other amino acid metabolism disorders. However, the maple syrup urine disease segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in prevalence of maple syrup urine disease and development of new therapies for the treatment of the disease.

The sapropterin segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on product, the sapropterin segment held the largest market share of more than two-fifths of the global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in prevalence of phenylketonuria and surge in demand for sapropterin in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany. However, the betaine segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in product offerings for betaine by key market players.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11233

The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment to dominate during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment held the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period, due to the increased sales of prescription drugs and OTC drugs through drug stores and retail pharmacies. However, the online providers segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the shift in patients' preference for buying medicines online since the pandemic.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing more than two-fifths of the global amino acid metabolism disorders treatment market, and is likely to show a prominent growth during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in demand for sapropterin and kuvan for amino acid metabolism disorders treatments in the region. Moreover, the region boasts of a wide availability of treatments and well established healthcare infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in prevalence of amino acid metabolism disorders and rise in number of patients seeking treatment for the disease in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players

AMINO GmbH

Civentichem, LLC, Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kyowa HakkoKirin Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer, Inc.

Recordati S.p.A.

Sanofi

Shine Star ( Hubei ) Biological Engineering Co.

) Biological Engineering Co. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Intraoperative Imaging Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Dermatologicals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Analytics LLP