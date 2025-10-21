NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Natural Foods Inc. (CSE:PNGA) (OTC: PNGAF) (" Pangea " or the " Company"), is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Amino Innovations Inc. (" Amino Innovations "), has developed a next-generation peptide patch technology designed to make advanced peptide delivery as simple as applying a Band-Aid. The new platform is designed to redefine everyday wellness through precision-engineered, needle-free delivery.

Amino Innovations Develops Next-Generation Peptide Patch Platform to Redefine Everyday Wellness

The Amino Innovations Patch utilizes bio-dissolving lattice technology that delivers peptides effectively through the skin's surface layers for rapid and efficient absorption without pain, mixing, or needles. The proprietary design achieves one-to-one equivalence to traditional injectable dosing, eliminating the need for reconstitution, sterile handling, and dosing measurement. Amino Innovations ' Patches are compact, TSA-friendly, shelf-stable for up to six months, and enable consistent peptide delivery for active individuals, travelers, and longevity enthusiasts seeking advanced recovery and wellness support.

Developed in the United States and manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility, each patch undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure pharmaceutical-grade purity, stability, and consistency. By combining scientific precision with ease of use, Amino Innovations has created a clean, compliant, and accessible peptide solution for consumers looking to optimize performance and recovery without the barriers of injections.

The Company's initial launch will include two formulations designed to advance recovery and immune optimization. The first formulation, known as the "Wolverine Stack Patch," combines BPC-157 and Thymosin Beta 4 (TB4), two naturally occurring peptides recognized for supporting healing, muscle recovery, tissue regeneration, and overall physical resilience. Alongside this, Amino Innovations plans to introduce the TA-1 patch, formulated to help promote immune balance and strengthen the body's natural defense systems.

Mr. Justin Kirkland, CSO and Co-Founder of Amino Innovations, commented, "These new formulations represent a significant step forward in our mission to make advanced peptide science accessible and effortless. We are focused on bringing innovation, integrity, and accessibility to a category that is quickly evolving from niche to mainstream. These patches are designed to empower individuals to enhance recovery, cellular health, and overall vitality in a simple, convenient, and needle-free format."

The development of Amino Innovations' peptide patch platform represents a major milestone in the continued expansion into the health and wellness sector. The Company remains committed to introducing innovative, evidence-based products that align with its vision of delivering clean and functional wellness solutions for modern consumers.

"The development of this patch technology and its further validation via a third-party study could potentially unlock a breakthrough for the delivery of peptides and expand the total addressable market size in North America and globally in a major way. We look forward to providing additional updates during Q4-2025," said Mr. Pratap Sandhu, CEO of Pangea.

About Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

Pangea Natural Foods Inc. is a North American manufacturer specializing in clean-label foods and innovative wellness products. Through its subsidiary Amino Innovations, the Company offers advanced, needle-free peptide therapies that support recovery, cognitive function, and overall health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Pratap Sandhu"

Pratap Sandhu

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

+1 (604) 765-8069

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. The forward–looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company , including Amino Innovation's commercialization of the peptide patches . As a result, there can be no assurance that the acquisition or related matters will be completed as proposed or at all. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward–looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward– looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Featured Image @ Freepik

Read more investing news on PressReach.com

To subscribe to the PressReach RSS feeds:

To Follow PressReach on Twitter

PressReach on TikTok

PressReach on Instagram

PressReach on YouTube

Contact

Pangea Natural Foods Inc.

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2802138/Pangea_Natural_Foods_Inc.jpg

SOURCE Pangea Natural Foods Inc.