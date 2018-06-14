Amino Mason's Smooth and Moist hair care lines, packed with amino acids and forest botanicals for silky, luminous hair, are now available for purchase on Amazon.com

Mason jar packaging and healthy ingredients, providing natural hair care solutions; make Amino Mason shampoos, conditioners, oils, sprays, and creams truly unique. Amino Mason is also working on educating consumers of their two separate hair series through Amazon.com — Moist for thicker hair and Smooth for thinner hair — which both repair dry, damaged and frizzy hair while providing a white-rose or peony-rose scent.

"Amazon.com is an exciting leap forward for the Amino Mason brand," Sariel Osada of Cosmeist Inc. said. "It will let millions of people get healthier hair through our natural ingredients. Amazon will give us an opportunity to teach consumers about our Moist and Smooth series, which provides different formulas for thicker or thinner hair types."

Each Amino Mason product has unique botanical ingredients that are completely safe and effective at getting hair to an ideal look and feel. The Moist line consists of Whip Cream Shampoo, Milk Cream Treatment, Butter Milk Mask Pack, Hair Oil and Night Cream. The Smooth line consists of Whip Cream Shampoo, Fruits Cream Treatment, Oil Cream Mask Pack and Amino Acid Hair Water.

"Both the Moist and Smooth version of our Whip Cream shampoo are really popular," Osada added. "They hydrate and cleanse the scalp, which is great for people with skin issues, whether those issues come naturally or stem from using products with synthetic ingredients. Amino Mason only offers safe, natural ingredients that improve health."

Whip Cream shampoo, featuring avocado, cherimoya and Manuka honey, is designed in Moist and Smooth formulas that reduce friction through a rich froth consistency, gently washing out dirt and oil. This rich lather made of botanical amino acids is free of silicon, sulfate, mineral oil, synthetic dye, and petroleum-based surfactant, and it is pH balanced.

Amino Mason products are free of hair-damaging sulfur and mineral oils. Cosmeist Inc. is a producer of Amino Mason, as well as other healthcare and skincare products.

For more information on Amino Mason's premium line of hair care products, now available on www.amazon.com, visit www.aminomason.com.

