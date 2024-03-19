Aminona Capital Partners: New strategic partnerships in the Commodity Sector

LONDON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that co-Founders of Aminona Capital Partners, Nicolas Jenik and Philip Morelle, have been selected as the main strategic advisory partners for commodities trading by a major Swiss commodities trading house as well as being key advisors on developing trade finance lines of credit for the largest bank headquartered in the Bahamas.

Drawing on the founders' vast experience in both commodity trading and institutional debt finance, this new strategic partnerships will enable the expansion of the current existing commodity business across different continents and markets and will include energy, metals and agricultural products.

The founders are naturally very excited that they will also be able to bring their own experience, but also various third parties to the table which they have worked with for many years, to increase margins and promote new areas of business.

