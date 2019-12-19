Amionx Signs SafeCore License Agreement with Stanley Black & Decker

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amionx Incorporated, a leader in safe battery technology, today announced they have entered into a license agreement for SafeCore® with Stanley Black & Decker. SafeCore is a patented and transformative battery safety technology. Under the terms of the agreement, Amionx has granted Stanley Black & Decker a license for SafeCore.

Amionx has pioneered a technology called SafeCore that acts like a circuit-breaker to prevent lithium-ion batteries from being the source of a fire or explosion. Stanley Black & Decker is the first publicly announced licensee for the SafeCore portfolio of patents.

Lithium-ion is one of the most successful battery chemistries ever introduced with billions of cells being produced every year and estimated annual revenue at well over $35 billion. Additionally, rapid growth is forecasted in coming years as lithium-ion batteries become even more pervasive in many applications, including consumer electronics, electric vehicles and energy storage. However, as volumes grow and the performance boundaries of lithium-ion battery technology are pushed, there have been an increasing number of battery fires and related safety incidents. While manufacturers use various techniques to improve safety, these existing techniques often reduce performance and/or increase cost and do not guarantee safety from overcharge, internal short or certain high temperature environments.

Amionx SafeCore is focused on safety from the core of the battery outward and works even when other safety measures fail or are not activated. SafeCore is also applicable to other chemistries, as well as solid state, and could enable emerging alternatives such as lithium metal cells. SafeCore is applied as a thin coating between the current collector and the active electrode layer. The implementation of SafeCore into existing battery manufacturing factories requires no additional capital cost and adds at most a minimal increase to the bill of materials for the battery. Amionx is in the process of global licensing of its patented SafeCore technology.

Amionx is a spinout from American Lithium Energy (ALE). ALE was originally co-founded in 2006 by Dr. Jiang Fan who is widely recognized as a foremost expert in the field of batteries. ALE has been designing, manufacturing and supplying batteries to the Department of Defense for more than ten years. ALE's batteries are designed for use in the most demanding military and commercial applications where energy, power and safety are mission critical. Dr. Fan serves a joint appointment as the Chief Technology Officer for Amionx as well.

"Unlike other emerging battery safety technologies and manufacturing processes, Amionx has a distinct advantage with SafeCore in that our technology is ready to be commercialized at scale today," said Jenna King, CEO of Amionx. "We have proven the technology in multiple applications and battery configurations through evaluations with our early partners. We are deeply appreciative for the opportunity to work together to commercialize a product with SafeCore in Stanley Black & Decker's global marketplace. Stanley Black & Decker is the world's largest tool manufacturer known for its commitment to innovation and safety, and Amionx shares these same core beliefs."

