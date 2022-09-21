Amir Alavi, Demetrios Anaipakos of Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Ranked Among Texas' Leading Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced trial lawyers Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos from the Houston-based intellectual property and commercial litigation firm Alavi Anaipakos once again have been named as two of the state's leading attorneys on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters. The two attorneys claimed additional recognition on the companion list of the Top 100 Houston Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Alavi and Mr. Anaipakos earned selections on the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers list based on their work for clients in high-stakes business disputes and significant intellectual property cases. Both attorneys have been included on the exclusive listing for more than 15 years in a row.

The Super Lawyers list is based on nominations submitted by attorneys throughout Texas who practice in the same areas of law as the eventual honorees. The final list is determined by independent research conducted by the publication's editors and further evaluation by a select group of the state's top lawyers. No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are chosen each year.

Last month, Mr. Alavi and Mr. Anaipakos were ranked in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America as two of the top attorneys in the country for complex business cases. Fellow firm partners Scott Clark and Michael McBride were named Best Lawyers for their work in intellectual property disputes. In addition, firm of counsel Justin Chen was recognized on Best Lawyers' Ones to Watch list for his expertise in business disputes.

Earlier this year, Alavi Anaipakos became one of the first law firms ever to earn a ranking in the prestigious Chambers USA guide within months of being launched. The Chambers analysis describes Mr. Anaipakos as a "tremendous talent" and Mr. Alavi as having a "deep understanding of the law as it relates to patent litigation" to deliver winning trial strategies.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across a wide variety of industries, from oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years. For more information, visit www.aatriallaw.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Alavi & Anaipakos, PLLC