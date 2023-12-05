Amir Mor, Ph.D., M.D., Joins Fertility Centers of New England

READING, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fertility Centers of New England is pleased to welcome Amir Mor, Ph.D., M.D., as its newest infertility specialist. Dr. Mor is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and board-eligible in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.

Dr. Mor joins Fertility Centers of New England from New York City where he was the founder and director of the Mor Fertility Center. His areas of expertise include not only fertility preservation, infertility, and IVF, but also reproductive robotic surgery.

Fertility Centers of New England welcomes Dr. Amir Mor to their growing staff of physicians.
"Dr. Mor's dedication to patient care is well known in the New York City area, and we are delighted to have him join our team," said Fertility Centers of New England President Joseph A. Hill, M.D. "Dr. Mor's philosophy supports our mission of helping all accomplish their family-building dreams. Together, we strive to enhance the accessibility and affordability of infertility care without compromising the personalized and compassionate attention our patients deserve," said Dr. Hill.

When not seeing patients, Dr. Mor has continued his professional advancement by authoring numerous scientific papers and book chapters while also inventing innovative medical devices and techniques in gynecology and reproductive medicine. He is available for new patient appointments by calling 877-FCNE-IVF or visiting www.fertilitycenter.com

About Fertility Centers of New England

Fertility Centers of New England is an international leader in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of infertility. We combine advanced reproductive technologies with a comforting, supportive environment. Fertility Centers of New England has nine convenient locations for treatment and cycle monitoring throughout New England. We accept all insurance plans and offer a range of options for self-pay patients, including donor oocyte cycles. Patients interested in obtaining additional information about Fertility Centers of New England may call 877-FCNE-IVF (877-326-3483) or visit www.fertilitycenter.com.

Media inquiries: Please contact Catherine Craig at [email protected] or (877) 326-3483.

