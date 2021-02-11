Amir Moradi, MD Wins 'Top Facial Plastic Surgeon of the Decade' in the 2021 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

"We couldn't be more thrilled to win the Aesthetic Everything® Decade Award . These recognitions are proof of the hard work our practice has achieved over the past decade and also serves as hope for all the amazing things we have in store for the future," said Dr. Amir Moradi.

About Moradi MD:

Moradi MD's top-of-the-line cosmetic centers offer both surgical and nonsurgical procedures. Board-certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Amir Moradi and his team of skilled medical professionals strive to ensure that your cosmetic procedure delivers the results that you desire. They work diligently to provide the most modern cosmetic techniques for your skin, face, and body. At both Moradi MD locations in San Diego, CA, our state-of-the-art facilities provide you with a comfortable, professional environment for safe and effective care. Dr. Moradi has created practices that are dedicated to enhancing your beauty through the science and art of facial rejuvenation. We invite you to learn more about how we can collaborate with you on achieving your cosmetic goals by touring our facility, meeting our staff, and viewing our many procedure options.

In addition to being double board certified in facial plastic surgery and Otolaryngology, Dr. Moradi is also highly trained in injections and laser technology. Such technology includes the Sciton and BTL, which Dr. Moradi has consistently offered lectures on and pursued further education through research initiatives.

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. They host the Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo.

