Amir Moradi, MD wins "Top Facial Plastic Surgeon West", "Top Aesthetic Doctors", "Top Research Center" and more in the 2023 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

VISTA, Calif. and CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amir Moradi, MD wins Top Facial Plastic Surgeon West, Top Aesthetic Doctors, Top Research Center, Top Nurse - Becca Huff, RN, and Top Cosmetic Center - Moradi MD in the 2023 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.

Moradi MD is a top-of-the-line cosmetic center that offers both surgical and nonsurgical procedures. Board-certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Amir Moradi and his team of skilled medical professionals strive to ensure that your cosmetic procedure delivers the results that you desire. They work diligently to provide the most modern cosmetic techniques for your skin, face, and body. At Moradi MD in San Diego, CA, our state-of-the-art facility provides you with a comfortable, professional environment for safe and effective care. Dr. Moradi has created a practice that is dedicated to enhancing your beauty through the science and art of facial rejuvenation. We invite you to learn more about how we can collaborate with you on achieving your cosmetic goals by touring our facility, meeting our staff, and viewing our many procedure options.

In addition to being double-board certified in facial plastic surgery and Otolaryngology, Dr. Moradi is also highly-trained in injections and laser technology. Such technology includes the Sciton and BTL, which Dr. Moradi has consistently offered lectures on and pursued further education through research initiatives. Thanks to his extensive background, Dr. Moradi specializes in a wide range of procedures, such as his very own facelift technique, rhinoplasty, CoolScultping, and other body contouring techniques. He also offers laser hair removal, sclerotherapy, and injections, like BOTOX® and Radiesse®.

Dr. Moradi graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, San Diego, where he received Phi Beta Kappa and National Honors Society awards. He went on to complete his medical degree from the same institution. To Learn More About Moradi MD, visit: https://moradimd.com

