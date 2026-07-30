AMIRI Selects Intelo.ai to Support In-Season Inventory Decisions Across Its Global Retail Network

The luxury house adopts AI agents to help its merchandising and retail teams place the right product in the right store at the right moment.

LOS ANGELES and MILAN, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIRI, the global luxury fashion house founded in Los Angeles in 2014 by Mike Amiri, today announced a collaboration with Intelo.ai to deploy in-season optimization agents across its international retail network.

AMIRI's approach to technology has always begun with the product and the client. As the house has grown from its Los Angeles beginnings to boutiques across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, its investment in digital tools has been deliberate and quiet — chosen where it strengthens the relationship between the client and the collection, and where it gives the brand's teams more time for the work only they can do.

Working alongside AMIRI's merchandising and retail operations teams, Intelo.ai's agents read demand and sell-through signals across the network and translate them into clear recommendations for replenishment and store-to-store balancing. The intention is straightforward: a client who walks into an AMIRI boutique should find the piece they came for, in their size, in the season it was made for.

The collaboration also marks a step in Intelo.ai's own expansion across the United States, Italy, and the wider EMEA region, working with a house that bridges American creative vision and Italian artisanal craftsmanship.

The agents are being introduced in phases alongside AMIRI's existing merchandising and retail systems, beginning with the brand's directly operated network and extending across markets through the coming seasons.

ABOUT AMIRI

Established in Hollywood in 2014, AMIRI has led a unique path in luxury fashion, steeped in Americana and shaped by the vision of its namesake Founder & Creative Director, Mike Amiri. Beginning his career by creating exceptional, one-off stage pieces for legendary Hollywood performers – and today continuing to celebrate a new vision of American luxury, a meeting-point of music, art and fashion. Now a global brand, yet with a distinct Californian identity, AMIRI is one of the fastest-growing businesses in the global luxury landscape. Learn more at AMIRI.com.

ABOUT INTELO.AI

Intelo.ai builds AI agents for premium and luxury retail. Its in-season optimization agents help brands act on demand signals as the season unfolds, supporting full-price sell-through and reducing excess inventory. Headquartered in the US with a growing presence across Italy and EMEA, Intelo.ai brings decision-grade intelligence to global merchandising and retail operations. Learn more at intelo.ai.

MEDIA CONTACTS

AMIRI Communications

Viola Arianna Natali, Global PR Director • [email protected]

Intelo.ai Press Office

Jeff Fish, Co-CEO • [email protected]

SOURCE Intelo.ai