Balenciaga and Intelo.ai Partner to Pioneer the Future of Retail through Collaborative Intelligence

PARIS and NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Balenciaga, the global luxury fashion house, and Intelo.ai, a leader in Agentic AI for retail merchandising and planning, today announced a strategic partnership to help transform Balenciaga's global retail operations. This collaboration centers on the integration of Intelo.ai's Collaborative Intelligence Agent Network, a suite of specialized AI agents designed to augment human decision-making and master the complexities of modern luxury retail.

By leveraging Intelo.ai's agentic framework, Balenciaga aims to shift from traditional, reactive planning to a proactive agentic merchandising model. These agents work in tandem with Balenciaga's teams to analyze vast datasets, identify market shifts in real-time, and execute precise operational adjustments across Balenciaga.

The Power of Collaborative Intelligence

The partnership highlights the shift toward Collaborative Intelligence—a model where AI agents act as "digital teammates" rather than static tools. These agents are designed to handle high-frequency tasks allowing human planners to focus on high-level strategy and creative direction.

"In the luxury sector, having the right product in the right place at the precise moment of desire is paramount," said Vasilis Dimitropoulos, Co-Founder and Managing Director EMEA for Intelo.ai. "Our agents don't just manage stock; they provide the cognitive scale necessary to ensure a brand's craftsmanship reaches the clients who want it most, effectively turning dormant inventory back into active revenue."

Key Benefits of Intelo.ai 's Merchandising & Planning Agents:

Agentic Orchestration: Specialized AI agents that autonomously identify and resolve challenges with minimal manual intervention.

Collaborative Synergy: A seamless integration where AI agents and human teams share a holistic, real-time view of global inventory.

Operational Agility: The ability to respond to localized demand signals at a speed and scale previously impossible with traditional planning tools.

About Intelo.ai

Intelo.ai is building the future of retail with its Collaborative Intelligence platform for Merchandising & Planning. The company's innovative AI agents work alongside human teams, augmenting their capabilities to master the complexity of modern retail. By unifying data and empowering collaboration between humans and AI, Intelo.ai helps retailers optimize assortments, improve forecasts, and drive profitable growth.

About Balenciaga

Founded by Spanish-born Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917 and established in Paris in 1937, the original House of Balenciaga defined modern couture with its many innovations to form and technique.

Today it continues to uphold the vision of the House through boundary-pushing collections including women's and men's ready-to-wear, accessories, and objets d'art. The brand's unprecedented interactions with the expanding digital realm, material developments, and today's social responsibilities keep it at the forefront of modernity.

In 2021, Balenciaga's 50th Couture collection—the House's first since its founder retired in 1968 – reintroduces a standard of cutting-edge elegance.

From October 2015 to July 2025, Demna designed both men's and women's collections as the Artistic Director.

In July 2025, Pierpaolo Piccioli was appointed Creative Director of Balenciaga.

