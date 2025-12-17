Intelo.ai Launches on Microsoft Marketplace to Revolutionize Retail Operations

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelo.ai, the company building the future of retail through its Collaborative Intelligence platform, today announced the availability of its specialized AI Agent network on the Microsoft Marketplace.

This launch empowers Microsoft customers with streamlined access to Intelo.ai's collaborative intelligence retail agents, designed to automate critical workflows across buy planning, allocation, and replenishment. By integrating with the Microsoft ecosystem, Intelo.ai enables retailers to move beyond manual processes, helping businesses meet demand, reduce excess inventory, and improve profitability through smarter, faster decision-making.

With its Agentic AI platform, Intelo.ai simplifies complex retail challenges, enabling merchandising teams to shift their focus from spreadsheet management to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Intelo.ai to the Microsoft Marketplace," said Jeff Fish, Co-CEO of Intelo.ai. "This collaboration allows us to reach a broader audience of retailers who can benefit from our transformative Agents. Our mission is to simplify the complexities of retail management, and making our platform easily accessible through a trusted ecosystem like Microsoft's is a significant step towards achieving that goal."

Strategic Collaboration

This launch marks a deepening relationship between Intelo.ai and Microsoft's ecosystem.

"Launching on the Microsoft Marketplace is a pivotal moment in our growth strategy," said Noah Herschman, Retail Strategic Advisor at Intelo.ai. "This partnership allows us to align closely with Microsoft's retail industry teams to deliver enterprise-grade value at scale. We are eager to work alongside Microsoft to help their retail customers unlock the full potential of their data, modernizing legacy operations with our collaborative intelligence layer."

"Intelo.ai captures exactly where retail is headed—using agentic AI to cut through noise and deliver the kind of precise, actionable insight merchants need to make faster, better decisions," said Sue McMahon, Global Strategy Director, Merchandising & Revenue Growth at Microsoft. "Merchandising and inventory planning drive every outcome in retail, and Intelo's intelligence helps teams stay ahead of demand, simplify complexity, and execute with confidence. We're thrilled to welcome Intelo.ai to the Azure Marketplace, making it even easier for retailers to adopt these capabilities and accelerate their transformation."

Specialized AI Agents for Retail Success

Intelo.ai's platform distinguishes itself through a dedicated network of specialized agent teams, each architected to tackle a core area of retail operations:

Strategic Planning: Align high-level corporate strategy with long-term inventory investment and financial goals.

Align high-level corporate strategy with long-term inventory investment and financial goals. Core Planning: Streamline foundational merchandise workflows to build accurate baselines and operational plans.

Streamline foundational merchandise workflows to build accurate baselines and operational plans. Assortment Planning: Create localized buy plans tailored to specific customer needs and store clusters.

Create localized buy plans tailored to specific customer needs and store clusters. In-Season Management: Optimize inventory flow and react to sales trends in real-time to mitigate risk.

Optimize inventory flow and react to sales trends in real-time to mitigate risk. Pricing & Promotion: Maximize margin and sell-through with intelligent price optimization and promotional strategies.

Maximize margin and sell-through with intelligent price optimization and promotional strategies. Vendor Management: Enhance supplier collaboration and automate performance tracking for a more resilient supply chain.

Integration and Key Benefits

Intelo.ai works effortlessly with leading PLM, ERP, and retail planning systems, making it a transparent and reliable partner for retailers looking to streamline operations. By overlaying these specialized AI agents onto existing infrastructure, retailers can drive measurable results, including:

Meeting Demand with Precision: Ensuring the right products are in the right place at the right time.

Ensuring the right products are in the right place at the right time. Reducing Excess Inventory: Minimizing waste and maximizing profitability.

Minimizing waste and maximizing profitability. Improving Sell-Through Rates: Driving better results with data-driven decisions.

Availability

Intelo.ai is now available on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. For more information, visit https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/saas/inteloai002.intelo_agents.

About Intelo.ai

Intelo.ai is building the future of retail with its Collaborative Intelligence platform for Merchandising & Planning. The company's innovative AI agents work alongside human teams, augmenting their capabilities to master the complexity of modern retail. By unifying data and empowering collaboration between humans and AI, Intelo.ai helps retailers optimize assortments, improve forecasts, and drive profitable growth.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (@microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Media Contact:

Intelo Labs, LLC

[email protected]

intelo.ai

SOURCE Intelo.ai