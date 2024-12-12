Amish Furniture by David, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) awarded NX Contract for PACS Monitors and Radiology Reading Systems provided exclusively by Double Black Imaging Corp
LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amish Furniture by David, LLC (SDVOSB) has been selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide Double Black Imaging (DBI) display systems including DBI's CFS Calibration Suite™ for PACS/Radiology and Digital Breast Imaging reading stations under Contract No. 36C10G25D0009.
This nationwide award encompasses all VA hospitals and could exceed 4,100 displays with CFS Calibration Suite™ over the next five years. This contract highlights the dedication of both companies to improving healthcare for veterans by delivering innovative solutions and specialized expertise.
Amish Furniture by David, LLC, is verified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) and by the Small Business Administration (SBA), Veteran Small Business Certification Program (VetCert). Amish Furniture by David, LLC (SDVOSB), is dedicated to exceptional customer service and delivering top-quality products and services.
Double Black Imaging is a proven industry leader in DICOM Calibration and diagnostic display solutions. Together, they deliver high-quality displays and calibration software to VA hospitals nationwide, supporting Radiology/PACS, Digital Breast Imaging, Teleradiology, Cardiology, and Pathology. Double Black Imaging solutions range from 2-megapixel to 12-megapixel resolutions, feature automated DICOM calibration, brightness stabilization, ultra-thin bezels, and flicker-safe technology for consistent, reliable imaging across applications.
Each display is bundled with Double Black Imaging's CFS Calibration Suite™ for precise automated gray level and color calibration, conformance testing, report generation, and non-conformance alerts. The inclusive CFS Productivity Toolkit consists of several utilities designed to improve user workflow, enhance visual clarity, and reduce distraction, while diminishing eye strain. In an era where seamless connectivity, reporting efficiency and accuracy are paramount, CFS Calibration Suite™ emerges as a game-changer for VA hospitals, offering a robust solution for enterprises seeking advanced enterprise calibration capabilities.
Launched on December 9, 2024, this project provides advanced PACS and radiology display solutions to VA hospitals, improving veteran healthcare while boosting efficiency and lowering costs.
About Amish Furniture by David, LLC (SDVOSB)
Established in 2016, Amish Furniture is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), specializing in providing Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers and other government agencies with top-quality products, supplies and service that meet their needs. Amish Furniture by David is known for offering top-quality products at the lowest cost. VA medical centers can be assured they are receiving the best products at the best prices.
David J. Falcheck, President
www.amishfurniturebydavid.com
[email protected]
Phone: 570-606-4492
Mobile: 570-814-0949
About Double Black Imaging
Double Black Imaging is proud to be the largest medical display supplier and calibration software developer that creates 100% of their software and performs 100% display system integration in the USA. Their team has a renowned history of providing the industry's finest customer service; Double Black Imaging is continually acknowledged by thousands of Radiologists and IT Professionals who put their trust in DBI every day. Double Black Imaging is dedicated to developing innovative imaging solutions that greatly improve image quality and stability.
www.doubleblackimaging.com
