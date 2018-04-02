Amish-Inspired Pretzel Company Pioneers Mobile Ordering

Ben's Soft Pretzels' real estate partnerships with retail giants such as Walmart, Meijer, Simon Properties and others mean that customers can order a fresh baked pretzel while they are are browsing in the sporting goods section of Meijer, getting new tires at the Walmart Auto Care Center, or while shopping at their favorite mall retailer.

In addition to mobile ordering, the Ben's Soft Pretzels app gives guests more ways to engage with the brand. Customers can locate their nearest bakery, take advantage of special deals and coupons, and earn a 6% loyalty reward for future purchases. Customers can also get a free pretzel when they download the Ben's Pretzels mobile app (see benspretzels.com for terms and conditions). The mobile app can be downloaded by texting the word "Bens" to "555888."

"We couldn't be more excited to help our raving pretzel fans order on-the-go," said Brian Krider, Co-Founder of Ben's Soft Pretzels. "One of the best parts about being in this business is the ability to connect with our guests through our product. Now with the addition of mobile online ordering, we can foster those connections outside of the bakery and show our gratitude through the loyalty rewards program."

Ben's Soft Pretzels is home of the World's Greatest Soft Pretzel. The nearly half-pound of fluffy, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth artisan pretzel goodness is based on an Amish-inspired recipe and features imported German pretzel salt, along with 11 gourmet dipping sauces to choose from. Founded in 2008, Ben's Soft Pretzels has become one of the nation's fastest growing soft pretzel franchise with 75+ locations in eight states. For more information visit benspretzels.com.

