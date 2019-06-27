Amish Shah To Lead Industry Panel At Prestigious Manthan Conclave

Now in its second year, Manthan is a landmark event that unites over 27 industry sectors within India's diverse gem and jewelry industry. Held in Mumbai, it connects leaders in the Indian jewelry marketplace and presents them with unique opportunities for dialogue and exchange. In this instalment, Amish Shah will join Jignesh Mehta from Divine Solitaires alongside moderator Nirupa Bhatt to discuss the advances in created diamond technology, production and, most importantly, the consumer demand that is fuelling the success of the category. The panel discussion will also give attendees a better understanding of identification technology, distribution channels and challenges that created diamond leaders face as this new category gains global acceptance.

"I am thrilled to join business leaders in India to offer the gem and jewelry industry a better understanding of created diamonds and highlight the success and explosive growth that the category has seen," said Amish Shah. "As we expand our global customer and retail partnership base due to the growing desire for ALTR Created Diamonds, I look forward to joining my peers for a discussion on continuing that success."

ALTR Created Diamonds has captured the imagination of the modern consumer like never before with bigger and more brilliant Type IIA created diamonds, which are certified by GCAL. With its extensive design archive and more than 26 exclusive patented diamond cuts, the pioneering brand also designs, manufactures and distributes its own fine created diamond jewelry. The jewels are crafted with US certified recycled gold and 100% created diamonds. ALTR Created Diamonds boasts a formidable global footprint that currently includes the United States, EU, China, Australia, India, Canada, Thailand, South Korea, Israel and South Africa.

About ALTR Created Diamonds

ALTR Created Diamonds, produced exclusively by R.A. Riam Group, offers unparalleled quality, innovative technology, and the most brilliant created diamonds and created diamond jewelry. The ownership of the parent company RIAM Group has 85 years of experience in the diamond and fine jewelry industry. R.A. Riam Group has the knowledge and expertise to bring vertical and integrated manufacturing of created diamonds and created diamond jewelry to an international market. As a division of this company and the only vertically-integrated diamond enterprise that provides a true end-to-end product, ALTR creates the purest form of diamonds (Type IIA diamonds) known to man.

For more information on ALTR Created Diamonds, please visit ALTR.NYC.

About Manthan

Manthan, a conclave by GJC, is an enterprising initiative for the gem and jewelry industry. The event connects entrepreneurs, promoters and business owners with aspirants, students and connoisseurs. Attendees of the conclave are given a one-of-a-kind opportunity to learn from and interact with some of India's most inspiring business leaders and trade experts.

https://www.gjc.org.in/manthan.html

