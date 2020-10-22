Amit Aghara Joins Fintech as Chief Technology Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Information Technologies, LLC (Fintech), the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced that Amit Aghara has been appointed to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Aghara brings to Fintech robust expertise as a leader in the technology and software sectors, having strategically positioned several new products for successful development and delivery throughout his career.

"Amit brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Fintech, and he will certainly be an invaluable asset to our team as we continue to advance our product architecture and solutions platform," said Tad Phelps, Fintech CEO. "Amit's ability to plan, execute and deliver all aspects of new, innovative technology solutions aligns with our overall mission as a company, and will further enhance the services that we are able to provide to our clients."

Before joining Fintech, Mr. Aghara gained more than 20 years of experience at two successful technology startups, Kore.ai and Kony, as well as at IBM, one of the technology industry's largest software and service providers. In his most recent position as Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Solutions Group with Kore.ai, Mr. Aghara effectively led the creation and implementation of a market-leading virtual assistant platform that contributed to significant company growth. During his time with Kony and IBM, he was responsible for the development of successful mobile application platforms and customer analytics frameworks. Additionally, throughout his career, Mr. Aghara has filed five patents with the USPTO and has been featured for his expertise in several technology publications.

"Throughout Fintech's history, the company has shown an inspiring commitment to providing innovative, data-driven solutions to its robust client base, and I am honored to apply my experience to that mission," said Amit Aghara. "Together with Fintech's talented leadership team, we will focus on leveraging powerful data insights into smart solutions engineered to bring even more efficiency to the beverage alcohol management process and deliver intuitive technology to the entire alcohol industry."

As CTO, Mr. Aghara will work with Fintech's executive team to create, execute and launch new digital offerings across the company's product domain that will bring further support to clients and partners, and lead to continued operational and financial growth for Fintech.

About Fintech

Fintech is the leading business solutions provider for the beverage alcohol industry, empowering alcohol suppliers, distributors, and retailers with smart solutions that simplify beverage alcohol management. From product ordering and invoice payments, to sales strategy, business intelligence, and industry insights, Fintech continues to lead the development of technologies that increase margins and maximize operating efficiencies for anyone who sells alcohol. With decades of industry experience and unwavering dependability, Fintech automates over 625,000 business relationships nationwide. To learn more, visit www.fintech.com.

