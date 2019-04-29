Amit Daryanani Joins Evercore ISI Research Team

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Amit Daryanani has joined Evercore ISI as a Senior Managing Director covering IT Hardware, Electronic Manufacturing Services and Communications Equipment.

Mr. Daryanani has spent the past 15 years in research at RBC Capital Markets, with lead responsibility for technology hardware and several other related sectors. In 2018, Institutional Investor named Mr. Daryanani the #2 ranked analyst for IT Hardware and Electronic Manufacturing Services, and he has been ranked every year since 2011.

Mike Paliotta, Chief Executive Officer of Evercore ISI, said, "Our business is recognized for our long history of providing extraordinary research content, starting with our founder, Ed Hyman. We fully anticipate that Amit will meaningfully contribute as a top research analyst who shares a commitment to quality and client service."

Marc Harris, Evercore ISI's Director of Research, added, "Amit is among the best analysts covering the technology hardware and supply chain sectors. We are pleased he is joining our team, and we are confident he will help expand coverage of our existing leading technology research franchise."

"I am eager to join Evercore ISI and collaborate with the team's renowned macro and sector analysts to provide our clients value added and differentiated research," said Mr. Daryanani. "I also look forward to adding communication equipment to my coverage universe, given the converging trends and consolidation that we expect to continue."

Mr. Daryanani received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering and his M.B.A. from Northeastern University. He is a CFA charterholder.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

Investor Contact: Jamie Easton

Head of Investor Relations, Evercore

+1.212.857.3100



Business Contact: Marc Harris

Director of Research, Evercore ISI

+1.212.446.5600



Media Contact: Dana Gorman

The Abernathy MacGregor Group, for Evercore

+1.212.371.5999

SOURCE Evercore

Related Links

http://www.evercore.com

