Amit Deshpande joins RAPP as Global Chief Marketing Sciences Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAPP, a global, data-driven creative community that builds direct, meaningful, and high-value relationships between brands and people, has hired Amit Deshpande as Global Chief Marketing Sciences Officer.

Deshpande will lead RAPP's marketing science practice on a global scale, spearheading innovative and data-driven approaches to enhance client campaigns, optimize customer experiences, and drive measurable results. With a focus on leveraging advanced data science and Artificial Intelligence while demystifying complexity, he will play a key role in co-steering clients towards new heights by formulating organizational rallying calls grounded in customer data to drive transformation.

"In the dynamic landscape of data-driven campaigns and individualized experiences that define RAPP's core focus, Amit is an invaluable addition to the business," remarks John Wells, President of RAPP US. "We look forward to witnessing Amit drive impactful results for our clients and spearhead the evolution of RAPP's marketing science offerings amid a pivotal era in technological advancements."

With over 25 years of experience, Deshpande is a forward-thinking Marketing Science and AI leader adept at driving impactful results in the billions for clients and agencies. He has excelled in generating valuable insights, storytelling, and implementing personalized strategies, CRM, and loyalty programs across owned and paid channels. Before assuming his current role at RAPP, Deshpande distinguished himself as Partner & Regional Head at Blend360. His professional journey includes successful stints at Epsilon and FedEx.

"I am thrilled to be a part of RAPP," says Deshpande. "Their focus on data-driven creativity and strategies aligns perfectly with my own philosophy, and I am eager to collaborate with the talented team to drive innovation, foster client success, and elevate RAPP's position as a global marketing leader."

