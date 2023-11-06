AMIT National Event on November 20th: An Evening in Solidarity with the Children of Israel

Featuring a Special Musical Concert by Idina Menzel

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIT's national event, "An Evening in Solidarity with the Children of Israel," is slated to take place at Sony Hall in Manhattan on Monday, November 20th at 6:30 pm. AMIT's event focus – the children of Israel- has taken on even more significance since the outbreak of war. The evening will include a special musical concert by Tony Award winner Idina Menzel and serves as the culmination of major AMIT tributes across the country, taking place in Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, and South Florida.

The Gabel & Straus Campus at Kfar Batya, dedicated by Joyce and Daniel Straus

This national event will unveil the naming of The Gabel & Straus Campus at Kfar Batya, dedicated by Joyce and Daniel Straus of Englewood, NJ; mark the success of The Tiferet Guy Aryeh Junior College, dedicated by Ellen Spitzer-Kronitz and Emanual Kronitz; and recognize the Morris & Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation AMIT Summer Camp program.

"After consulting with Israel's government representatives, we were told in no uncertain terms that in addition to our Sderot Heal the Children Emergency campaign, we should redouble our efforts across the country so AMIT will be able to meet the future needs of Israel's children," said Andy Goldsmith, AMIT's Executive Vice President. "The event will reflect the seriousness of the crisis in Israel while providing the opportunity to join together and recognize those who have distinguished themselves with their extraordinary commitment."

The state-of-the-art Kfar Batya campus honors Stefanie Gabel and Jack Gabel z" l, Joyce Straus's parents, and Gwendolyn z" l and Joseph Straus z" l, parents of Daniel Straus. Stefanie and Jack Gabel, Holocaust survivors who came to the U.S. in 1949, rebuilt their family and life in Forest Hills, NY. Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus were an active and integral part of the early Zionist movement in the United States. Gwendolyn Straus joined AMIT (then Mizrachi Women's Organization of America) as a teenager, and AMIT was a central focus throughout her life. Joyce Straus, a long-time AMIT board member and officer, is AMIT's former Chair of the Board and current Vice President for Financial Resource Development. The naming of the campus is the largest gift in AMIT's nearly 100-year history.

"We wanted to give this gift in honor and memory of our parents, to benefit AMIT and the state of Israel," said Joyce Straus. "We hope that this will inspire others with the ability to give to make a significant investment in AMIT and Israel's future."

"We are beyond honored and grateful to the Straus family for this magnificent investment, just when Israel needs support more than ever," says Shari Safra, AMIT President. "We are deeply appreciative of their commitment to our students, which is making the construction of this campus possible," adds Safra.

AMIT Ambassadors' Club & President's Circle members will receive complimentary admission in gratitude for their annual support. These members and others who wish to attend can reserve tickets at: amitchildren.org/gala2023.

Founded in 1925, AMIT serves 40,000 students annually across eighty-seven schools in twenty-nine cities throughout Israel. AMIT welcomes all children, helping them realize their potential while strengthening Israeli society through education. This nurturing occurs within a framework of innovation, academic excellence, and Jewish values. www.amitchildren.org

For more information on how to support AMIT's ongoing "Help AMIT Heal the Children of the Sderot" campaign, visit http://amitchildren.org/healisrael.

For media inquiries, and to learn more about the event, please contact:

Stacey Bender
973-405-4600
[email protected] 

SOURCE AMIT

