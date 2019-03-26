Amit Seth Named GroupM's Global Chief Product & Data Officer

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupM has appointed Amit Seth as Global Chief Product & Data Officer. In this new role, Seth will lead product development and management and create and steward strategic data partnerships for the world's largest media planning and buying group. He will help ensure technology and data drive innovation across GroupM and its agencies.

Seth will report to GroupM Global CEO Kelly Clark. He will work with product developers, engineers, and data scientists from across GroupM and its agencies to meet advertiser needs through industry-leading tools and technologies.

"There are important challenges facing our industry – from privacy protection and the growth of 'walled gardens,' to advances in addressable television and cross-device measurement," said Clark. "Amit will be a welcome addition to our leadership team as we meet these challenges with our clients and partners."

Seth will also work closely with WPP Chief Technology Officer Stephan Pretorius to ensure GroupM's product development approach is integrated with WPP's overall technology strategy, and to foster greater collaboration with other WPP companies.

Seth recently served as President of Affinity Solutions, which specializes in helping financial service companies and other marketers use purchase data and analytics to improve business results. Prior to that he was EVP of Global Media Products for Nielsen, where he led the development of cross-platform advertising and precision marketing products.

