Amital Data Integrates Windward's Ocean Freight Solution with the leading Supply Chain Management (SCM) system, for Improved Cargo Visibility

News provided by

Windward

30 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

As more TMS & SCM solutions look to improve the accuracy and efficiency of their solutions, Amital chooses to integrate Windward Maritime AI insights and capabilities into the Unifreight SCM solution for increased data accuracy.

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI company, has announced a partnership with Amital Data, a leading company in Israel providing software solutions for freight forwarders, shipping agents, customs brokers, importers, and exporters. The partnership will see Windward's AI insights integrated into Unifreight, the company's Supply Chain Management  (SCM) system for improved cargo visibility.

Amital Data's decision to integrate Windward's insights comes as more TMS providers are looking to AI to help their users manage by exception and improve the efficiency and accuracy of their solutions. Windward's models, developed by maritime and AI specialists, are specifically trained to understand the multitude of factors affecting the movement of goods at sea. The integration of Windward's Ocean Freight Visibility (OFV) solution into the Unifreight TMS allows customers to predict what lies beyond the horizon, reduce uncertainty, prepare optimally for any change, in order to make better business decisions, and maximize business potential.

"In today's volatile supply chain climate, we are seeing an increasing number of TMS & SCM companies stepping up to make their systems more efficient and competitive in line with customers' expectations to have the benefits of AI included in their systems. This partnership is a representation of Amital's commitment to excellence and to providing their customers with insights that empower them to conduct business with confidence," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "We're excited to be integrating our AI solutions via API to Unifreight creating a new standard of support for the business needs of their customers."

Windward's Ocean Freight Visibility (OFV) solution offers Maritime AI Predicted ETA, a tool utilizing robust datasets and behavioral models to provide accurate ETA predictions and real-time visibility into container and vessel journeys allowing users to better predict, plan, and proactively mitigate supply chain risks.

About Windward

Windward (LSE:WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI company, providing an all-in-one platform for risk management and maritime domain awareness needs to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support platform and exception management offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and allows stakeholders including ocean freight forwarders, shipping companies, insurers, energy companies, banks, and governments to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

For more information visit: https://windward.ai/.

Media Contact
David Hoffman
Headline Media
[email protected]
+972-52-842-1955

SOURCE Windward

Also from this source

Windward Launches its Shipment Analytics Dashboard to Optimize Supply Chain Decision Making and Exception Management

Windward Launches First of its Kind Insights with Reasons for Delay and Actionable Visibility to Improve Supply Chain Resilience

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.