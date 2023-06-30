Amital Data Integrates Windward's Ocean Freight Solution with the leading Supply Chain Management (SCM) system, for Improved Cargo Visibility

As more TMS & SCM solutions look to improve the accuracy and efficiency of their solutions, Amital chooses to integrate Windward Maritime AI insights and capabilities into the Unifreight SCM solution for increased data accuracy.

LONDON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, has announced a partnership with Amital Data , a leading company in Israel providing software solutions for freight forwarders, shipping agents, customs brokers, importers, and exporters. The partnership will see Windward's AI insights integrated into Unifreight, the company's Supply Chain Management (SCM) system for improved cargo visibility.

Amital Data's decision to integrate Windward's insights comes as more TMS providers are looking to AI to help their users manage by exception and improve the efficiency and accuracy of their solutions. Windward's models, developed by maritime and AI specialists, are specifically trained to understand the multitude of factors affecting the movement of goods at sea. The integration of Windward's Ocean Freight Visibility (OFV) solution into the Unifreight TMS allows customers to predict what lies beyond the horizon, reduce uncertainty, prepare optimally for any change, in order to make better business decisions, and maximize business potential.

"In today's volatile supply chain climate, we are seeing an increasing number of TMS & SCM companies stepping up to make their systems more efficient and competitive in line with customers' expectations to have the benefits of AI included in their systems. This partnership is a representation of Amital's commitment to excellence and to providing their customers with insights that empower them to conduct business with confidence," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "We're excited to be integrating our AI solutions via API to Unifreight creating a new standard of support for the business needs of their customers."

Windward's Ocean Freight Visibility (OFV) solution offers Maritime AI Predicted ETA, a tool utilizing robust datasets and behavioral models to provide accurate ETA predictions and real-time visibility into container and vessel journeys allowing users to better predict, plan, and proactively mitigate supply chain risks.

