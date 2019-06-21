Amitech and UiPath Partner to Accelerate Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI Digital Solutions

ST. LOUIS, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis-based, Amitech Solutions announces a new strategic partnership with UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company. The partnership seeks to help clients leverage automation technology to cut costs, improve efficiency and act as a springboard to artificial intelligence capabilities. Together, both companies aim to promote an "Automation First" strategy that augments the human workforce to drive maximum productivity and efficiency.

"As a leader in data analytics and digital transformation, it has always been our role to deliver effective solutions that drive business results to our clients," said Amitech CEO, Amit Bhagat. "Given the powerful impact of RPA and the strength of the UiPath platform, we're confident that this partnership will broaden our ability to create innovative solutions that make a meaningful impact to the bottom line for our clients."

The partnership with UiPath supports Amitech's 90-Day RPA QuickStart Program through which clients can launch an initial RPA initiative within three-months at a fixed cost.

"It's been our experience that clients' enthusiasm for RPA often runs up against a fear of the unknown in terms of expense, effectiveness and turnaround time," said Amitech Vice President of Client Solutions, Jeff Hatfield. "The RPA QuickStart program serves as a great proof-of-value that quickly alleviates those reservations and demonstrates the ease and scalability of the UiPath solution."

About Amitech

At Amitech, we believe healthcare can and should be better. With a single-minded focus on value, we combine people, process, culture and technology to drive real and lasting change. We partner with our clients to deliver data analytics and digital transformation strategies and solutions to make healthcare more proactive, higher quality and less expensive for everyone.

