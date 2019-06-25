Amity P. Buxton, Ph.D., Recognized for Excellence in Advocacy

With over 60 years of professional excellence to her credit, Dr. Buxton founded the Straight Spouse Network in 1992. Devoted to providing information and support to the straight wives and husbands of LGBTQ individuals who have come out in the context of a heterosexual relationship, as well as to mixed-orientation and trans/non-transgender couples, the Straight Spouse Network has support groups in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, England, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa and Switzerland. The Straight Spouse Network also provides research-based information for psychologists who work with post-disclosure spouses and families and for the general community to promote LGBT equality and decrease anti-LGBT attitudes and actions, as well as heterosexism. In addition, the network works with other organizations who promote LGBT equality. After serving as the executive director of the Straight Spouse Network from 2001 to 2007, Dr. Buxton continues to provide her expertise on the board of directors.

Prior to her work with the Straight Spouse Network, Dr. Buxton spent over three decades in the field of education.

From 1966 to 1974, her focus was on children's language development and "hands on " learning curricula, on which topics she wrote journal articles and monographs and lectured at professional conferences here and abroad.

Serving as the director of the Teachers' Center in Oakland, CA, from 1974 to 1986, which focused on training San Francisco Bay Area teachers in interdisciplinary curriculum development for newly desegregated classes, she also was the staff development coordinator for the Oakland Unified School District from 1980 to 1986. She also worked as extension faculty of California State University in Hayward, CA, from 1974 to 1980, sand adjunct faculty member for Mills College in Oakland, CA and San Francisco State University, where she had previously been assistant professor from 1966 to 1971. Earlier in her career, Dr. Buxton taught at several New York schools, including Saint David's School in New York City and Scarsdale High School, as well as at Grosse Pointe Public School System in Grosse Point, MI.

Drawn to her current career path when her own husband disclosed he was gay in 1983, Dr. Buxton is pleased with the results of the work she has done to raise the visibility of issues that heterosexual partners face when their spouses come out, as well as to provide peer support to spouses and couples who need it and to educate professionals and the community-at-large about their needs and the underlying societal causes of closeted LGBH spouses. In addition to career responsibilities, she authored many works, including The Other Side of the Closet: The Coming-Out Crisis for Straight Spouses and Families and Unseen-Unheard: Straight Spouses from Trauma to Transformation , as well as journals articles such as, "Home Fronts: Controversies in Non-Traditional Parenting," "Fact and Fictions: Experiencing Male Bisexuality" and "Interventions with Families of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender People: From the Inside Out." Dr. Buxton has presented at national and international conferences for such organizations as the American Psychological Association, the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts and the Bisexuality Network.

Earning a Doctor of Philosophy from the Teachers College at Columbia University in New York City, Dr. Buxton has obtained general teaching credentials in the states of California, Michigan and New York, as well as certification in administrative services in the state of California. Following considerable research in children's language development, she authored the book Helping Children Develop Language Skills and worked for several years for the Far West Laboratory for Educational Research and Development, now part of WestEd, in San Francisco. She also served as a consultant for a number of other educational entities, including the National Council of Teachers of English, the San Francisco Unified School District, and the San Francisco Community Preschool Program. Dr. Buxton is notable in the field of education for developing the prototype for teachers' centers and curriculum development in the United States.

Serving on the board of directors for the Family Equality Council since 2010, Dr. Buxton previously served on the board of directors for the Catholic Association for Lesbian and Gay Ministry. She has achieved an incredible amount over the course of her career and is proud of her research on the experience of spouses and children of gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender parents who come out in a heterosexual marriage, as well as the LGBT parents involved. Additionally, she is well known for her work in creating support networks for spouses in mixed-orientation and transgender/cisgender marriages and for educating the general public and professionals. For her dedication and work with and for the LGBTQ community, she was honored in 2013 with an Evelyn Hooker Award for Distinguished Contribution by an Ally, presented by the Society for the Psychology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity Division of the American Psychological Association. In light of all her accomplishments, Dr. Buxton has been featured in multiple editions of Who's Who in America. In addition, she was presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 and was recently named a Professional Woman by Marquis Who's Who. Notably, she was honored for her work in education and contributions to the LGBTQ community in The Wall Street Journal.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

