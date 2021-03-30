Amivas (US), LLC Announces U.S. Launch of Artesunate for Injection for Initial Treatment of Severe Malaria

FREDERICK, Md., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amivas (US), LLC, specialists in treatments for rare and neglected tropical diseases, including severe malaria, announced today the U.S. launch of Artesunate for Injection 110 mg, powder and solvent for solution.

Artesunate for Injection is available for order via:

Artesunate for Injection, available in vials of 110mg, is indicated for the initial treatment of severe malaria in adults and children

Cardinal Health 3PL Services, via email at [email protected]

Cardinal Health Specialty Pharmaceutical Distribution at 1-866-677-4844

AmerisourceBergen Wholesale Distribution at 1-844-222-2273

AmerisourceBergen Specialty Distribution at 1-800-746-6273

McKesson Plasma & Biologics at 1-877-625-2566

McKesson Specialty Health at 1-800 482-6700

Indicated for the initial treatment of severe malaria in adult and pediatric patients, Artesunate for Injection received marketing approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 26, 2020. Artesunate for Injection is the first FDA-approved product that Amivas, headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, has introduced to its commercial portfolio.

"Amivas is excited to now manufacture, distribute, and commercialize Artesunate for Injection on an exclusive basis through a network of select distributors across the U.S.," said Amivas (US), LLC Chief Executive Officer, David Bradshaw. "This is an entirely new system designed to save lives by ensuring that patients who need Artesunate for Injection have rapid access to it at any time of day or night, every day of the year."

Prior to FDA approval, access to investigational IV Artesunate had been managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) since 2007 via an expanded access investigational new drug (IND) program.

"For a patient diagnosed with severe malaria, nothing is more important than receiving safe, efficacious, fast-acting injectable treatment without delay," said Bryan Smith, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Amivas. "Since receiving FDA approval of this life-saving product last year, our entire effort has centered on building a robust network of U.S. distribution partners so that any U.S. patient with severe malaria can receive Artesunate for Injection on demand. Our expertise is in helping patients and our focus is on time. The launch of Artesunate for Injection is an exciting and gratifying milestone to reach."

Hospitals may now stock Amivas' Artesunate for Injection for immediate treatment of patients with severe malaria to prevent poor outcomes such as death.

Healthcare professionals who require medical consultation on how to treat a patient who has severe malaria, or who are unable to secure an emergency shipment of Artesunate for Injection via the usual distribution channels within 24 hours, should contact the CDC (www.cdc.gov/malaria/diagnosis_treatment/artesunate.html (770-488-7788) Monday – Friday, 9:00 am EST – 5:00 pm EST. Outside these hours, healthcare providers should call 770-488-7100).

On an as-needed basis, the CDC will continue to support the distribution of artesunate under an expanded use IND protocol, including in those few locations where Artesunate for Injection is still being fully stocked by Amivas.

Development of Artesunate for Injection in the U.S. has been under U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC). Within USAMRDC, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) joint collaborative work has provided the CDC a constant supply of IV artesunate since 2007. USAMMDA established a cooperative research and development agreement with Amivas to modernize Artesunate manufacture and register the product with the FDA.

Approximately 2,000 U.S. cases of malaria are diagnosed annually. Without appropriate treatment, about 15 percent become severe. Mortality from untreated severe malaria (particularly cerebral malaria) approaches 100 percent.

For more information about Artesunate for Injection, including the full U.S. prescribing information, visit https://ivartesunate.com.

Clinical Studies

The safety and efficacy of IV Artesunate was studied in three trials including the South East Asian Quinine Artesunate Malaria Trial (SEAQUAMAT)[i] and the African Quinine Artesunate Malaria Trial (AQUAMAT). These two studies examined a total of 6,886 patients and included adults, children and pregnant women. IV Artesunate reduced mortality by 34.7 percent and 22.5 percent compared with the injectable standard of care drug in the SEAQUMAT and AQUAMAT studies respectively. Data were also collected between January 2007 and December 2010 on 102 US patients with severe or complicated malaria who were supplied IV Artesunate under the CDC expanded access protocol. Ninety two patients received at least one administration of drug at 0, 12, 24 and 48 hours. These US patients included adults, children, pregnant women and older adults. Most were Black or African American, 25 percent were White, 9 percent were Asian. Seven patients died from complications of severe malaria (mortality rate, 6.9 percent). Primary funding source for the data analysis from patients enrolled in the CDC study was the Office of the Surgeon General, Department of the US Army. While no service personnel were actively recruited into any of the clinical trials of IV Artesunate, several service members were offered emergency treatment under the CDC protocol.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

Known serious hypersensitivity to artesunate, such as anaphylaxis.

Warnings and Precautions

Post Artesunate Delayed Hemolysis: Post-artesunate delayed hemolysis is characterized by decreased hemoglobin with laboratory evidence of hemolysis (such as decreased haptoglobin and increased lactate dehydrogenase) occurring at least 7 days after initiating artesunate treatment. Cases of post-treatment hemolytic anemia severe enough to require transfusion have been reported. Monitor patients for 4 weeks after artesunate treatment for evidence of hemolytic anemia. Since a subset of patients with delayed hemolysis after artesunate therapy have evidence of immune-mediated hemolysis, consider performing a direct antiglobulin test to determine if therapy, e.g., corticosteroids, is necessary.

Hypersensitivity reactions : Hypersensitivity to artesunate including cases of anaphylaxis have been reported during the use of parenteral artesunate (including Artesunate for Injection). If hypotension, dyspnea, urticaria, or generalized rash occur during administration of Artesunate for Injection, consider discontinuing Artesunate for Injection administration and continuing therapy with another antimalarial drug.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (2 percent or greater) occurring more frequently in patients receiving intravenous artesunate in the SEAQUAMAT trial were acute renal failure requiring dialysis, hemoglobinuria, and jaundice. The most common adverse reactions in the CDC expanded access protocol were anemia (65 percent), transaminase increase (27 percent), thrombocytopenia (18 percent), hyperbilirubinemia (14 percent), acute renal failure (10 percent), leukocytosis (10 percent), acute respiratory distress syndrome (8 percent), lymphopenia (7 percent), neutropenia (5 percent), disseminated intravascular coagulation (3 percent), elevated creatinine (3 percent), pneumonia (3 percent), pulmonary edema (3 percent), and diarrhea (3 percent).

Drug Interactions

Published clinical reports or in vitro reports indicate that concomitant use of Artesunate for Injection with oral ritonavir, nevirapine, or UGT inducers may decrease dihydroartemisinin (DHA) AUC and C max , which may reduce the efficacy of Artesunate for Injection. If Artesunate for Injection is co-administered with ritonavir, nevirapine or strong UGT inducers (e.g., rifampin, carbamazepine, phenytoin), monitor for possible reduced antimalarial efficacy of Artesunate for Injection.

Published reports of in vitro data indicate that concomitant use of Artesunate for Injection with UGT inhibitors may increase DHA AUC and C max , which may increase DHA associated adverse reactions. Monitor for adverse reactions when co-administering Artesunate for Injection with strong UGT inhibitors (e.g., axitinib, vandetanib, imatinib, diclofenac).

Use in Specific Populations

Pregnancy: There are serious risks to the mother and fetus associated with untreated severe malaria during pregnancy; delaying treatment of severe malaria in pregnancy may result in serious morbidity and mortality to the mother and fetus. Pregnancy outcomes reported from a prospective surveillance study with intravenous artesunate are insufficient to identify a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, and or fetal death.

Pediatric Use: The safety and effectiveness of Artesunate for Injection for the treatment of severe malaria have been established in pediatric patients.

Geriatric Use: Clinical studies of Artesunate for Injection did not include sufficient numbers of patients aged 65 years and older to determine whether they respond differently than younger subjects.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Amivas LLC at [1-855-526-4827 (1-855-5AMIVAS)] or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Malaria and Severe Malaria

Malaria is one of the world's leading killers of people, especially children. Severe malaria, a medical emergency, typically includes neurologic symptoms, severe anemia, acute renal injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or jaundice, as a large number of the patient's red blood cells become infected by a malaria parasite. Uncomplicated falciparum malaria can progress rapidly to severe forms of the disease, especially in people with no or low immunity, and severe falciparum malaria is almost always fatal without treatment.

Prompt, effective treatment within 24 - 48 hours of the onset of malaria symptoms is necessary.

Malaria is a rare disease in the U.S. Therefore, it is not always recognized, diagnosed and treated in timely fashion. Nearly all cases in the US occur in persons who acquire the infection while in a malaria endemic area and who are diagnosed after returning to the US. Most are U.S. residents with no acquired immunity to malaria and who are, therefore, at risk of developing severe malaria. A major contributing factor to continued malaria-associated mortality in the U.S. is delay in initiation of appropriate treatment. Malaria chemoprophylaxis and the use of bed nets and insect repellants help reduce the risk of contracting malaria.

About Amivas

Amivas is a U.S. joint venture focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases. Headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, Amivas was formed in 2016 expressly for the purpose of bringing treatments to market for rare and neglected tropical diseases.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this release are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of the US Army or the Department of Defense (DoD). Discussion of specific pharmaceutical products does not reflect an endorsement of those products.

CONTACTS:

David Bradshaw CEO, Amivas (US), LLC 240-285-9905 [email protected] Sheila A. Burke Method Health Communications 484-667-6330 [email protected]

SOURCE Amivas

Related Links

https://ivartesunate.com/

