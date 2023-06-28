SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Amjad Masad, Founder & CEO of Replit , with the WTF Innovators Award for his contribution to accelerating software development and enabling more people to participate in the breakthroughs of AI-assisted coding.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Blueprints", produced by Nimso , to Amjad Masad.

Listen to "Blueprints": https://qt.lnk.to/BlueprintsPr

Ghostwriter is a generative AI for software development which operates directly in Replit's browser-based coding environment. Ghostwriter is effective from the novice to expert levels of software engineering, allowing developers to autocomplete code, debug errors, and even generate entire applications from natural language. And because it operates in the Replit interface, the fully conversational coding AI (Ghostwriter) has the immediate context of the developer's project while assisting.

"We've seen how proficient large language models are at coding, but Replit brings it much closer to the developer environment. Ghostwriter works side-by-side with you, in the same coding workstation. Amjad Masad has made software development infinitely easier for novices and massively more efficient for experts, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry .

Replit is a browser-based integrated development environment (IDE) that offers a seamless idea-to-deployed software experience in addition to real-time collaborative code editing. They raised $97.4m at a $1.16B valuation in April 2023.

Replit's 22m+ developers have created more than 240m Repls (projects) to date, many of which are shared with the community as instantly-runnable, ready-made applications.

Through Ghostwriter and their all-in-one, easy-to-use platform, Replit is enabling more people to participate in software development and deployment. They're giving everyone the opportunity to innovate and build alongside a highly-capable coding LLM (large language model).

"Amjad has shown he understands what developers crave and is capable of building bridges with behemoths like Google Cloud to make his platform even stronger. It's no wonder Replit is one of the fastest growing developer platforms," said QuHarrison Terry.

Previously, Amjad Masad was a Founding Engineer of Codecademy – a free online coding education platform – that grew to 50m users and sold for over $500M.

