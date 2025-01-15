AML RightSource Announces the Appointment of Steve Meirink as CEO

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AML RightSource, the global leader in financial crime compliance solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve Meirink as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, and that he has been named to the Board of Directors. Meirink succeeds Frank Ewing, whose transformative 15-year tenure propelled AML RightSource into a global industry leader. Ewing will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, helping further shape the Company's strategic direction.

Steve Meirink, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AML RightSource

"I am honored to join AML RightSource and build on the extraordinary foundation that Frank and the team have established over the last two decades," said Steve Meirink. "The Company's unwavering commitment to combating financial crime by leveraging the expertise of our global team, developing innovative solutions, and delivering consistently for clients is truly making a positive impact across the industry. Together with the talented team at AML RightSource, I'm excited to foster a strong culture of engagement, innovation, performance, and belonging that supports our mission of fighting financial crime for our clients and the world."

Meirink brings over 20 years of expertise in financial compliance, technology, and executive leadership to his new role. Most recently, he served as CEO of Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC), where he and his team spearheaded initiatives to modernize compliance using emerging technologies, enhance client and partner engagement, and increase growth and development opportunities for employees. His track record of driving innovation and enabling teams to exceed organizational goals makes him uniquely qualified to lead AML RightSource into its next phase of growth.

"Steve brings a proven track record of strategic growth, innovation, and leadership to AML RightSource," said Frank Ewing. "His experience and commitment to advancing our mission of creating a safer and more transparent global financial system makes him the ideal leader for this next chapter of strategic growth. Leading AML RightSource has been the privilege of a lifetime, and I am confident the Company will continue to grow and thrive under Steve's leadership. I am excited to continue serving on the Board of Directors and look forward to supporting the team and contributing to the Company's strategic vision."

Ewing's vision and leadership have been pivotal in AML RightSource's growth, transforming the Company from a small domestic service provider into a trusted global partner for financial institutions, government entities, and corporations. As he transitions from CEO to the Board of Directors, the Company enters an exciting new phase of innovation, growth, and impact.

With a team of over 5,000 highly trained analysts and subject matter experts, AML RightSource delivers comprehensive anti-financial crime solutions, including fraud prevention, transaction monitoring and reporting (TMAR), client onboarding and ongoing maintenance (KYC), enhanced due diligence, and risk management. Under Meirink's leadership, the Company is well-positioned to continue expanding its global tech-enabled managed services offerings and elevate its advisory capabilities, delivering cutting-edge, tailored solutions to clients worldwide.

