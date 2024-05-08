AML RightSource Named to FinTech Global's FinCrimeTech50 List

FinTech Global showcases AML RightSource's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology with a people-first approach, ensuring the highest standards of compliance and risk management in the financial sector.

CLEVELAND, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AML RightSource, a leader in technology-enabled managed services for fighting financial crime, today announced that FinTech Global has named the company to its prestigious FinCrimeTech50 list of the top technology firms leading the fight against financial crime.

The FinCrimeTech50 list emerges against a backdrop of escalating global financial crime, spurred by rapid technological advances and complex geopolitical and economic challenges. This year's theme focuses on the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, which both criminals and professionals are using with increasing sophistication.

With a global staff of over 4,000 highly trained analysts and subject matter experts, the AML RightSource offers a comprehensive suite of anti-money laundering services, including fraud prevention, transaction monitoring, client onboarding (KYC), enhanced due diligence, and risk management. AML RightSource's tailored solutions cater to financial institutions, FinTechs, money service businesses, and corporations around the world.

In a recent collaborative study with HFS Research, AML RightSource unveiled new insights into the interplay between people and technology in financial crime compliance. The report, titled "People and Tech Imperative: Driving a New Era of Automation in FinCrime Compliance," highlights how a balanced approach, leveraging both human expertise and advanced automation, is crucial for navigating the complexities of today's financial crime landscape. This research underscores AML RightSource's commitment to fostering innovations that enhance human decision-making and streamline compliance processes.

"At AML RightSource, we firmly believe that the backbone of innovation is our people. While we are at the forefront of integrating emerging technologies into our solutions, our primary focus remains on 'people-first' innovation. We understand that technology is most powerful when it amplifies the capabilities of our skilled professionals. This synergy is what drives our success in creating more effective and efficient compliance environments for our clients worldwide," said Frank Ewing, Chief Executive Officer at AML RightSource. "We are honored to be recognized among the elite companies that are making significant contributions to the financial crime risk management strategies that protect the integrity of the financial services industry."

For more details on AML RightSource's innovative solutions and their impact on the financial crime prevention landscape, please visit www.amlrightsource.com.

About AML RightSource, LLC

AML RightSource is the premier technology-enabled managed services firm dedicated to fighting financial crime globally. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company provides custom solutions that combine highly trained anti-financial crime professionals with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading consulting. AML RightSource is committed to reimagining compliance to better protect its clients and the financial ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Rachel Bailey, HAVAS Red

[email protected] / 843.485.2280

SOURCE AML RightSource