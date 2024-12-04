AML RightSource Names Jennie Jonas as Senior Vice President of Financial Crimes Advisory

Jonas brings 20 years of expertise to AML RightSource's financial crime leadership in tackling financial crime and regulatory complexities

CLEVELAND, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AML RightSource, a global leader in technology-led managed services for financial crime prevention, today announced the appointment of Jennie Jonas as Senior Vice President of Financial Crimes Advisory. With over two decades of experience in financial crimes risk management and regulatory remediation, Jonas will spearhead initiatives to further strengthen AML RightSource's advisory capabilities. Jonas's extensive track record in leading high-impact compliance projects and developing tailored strategies will play a pivotal role in supporting AML RightSource's mission to help clients stay ahead of complex regulatory demands and emerging financial crime risks.

In her new role, Jonas will lead the company's Financial Crimes Advisory team, overseeing the delivery of strategic advisory services to clients worldwide. Her focus will include optimizing Anti-Money Laundering (AML), sanctions, and fraud programs to ensure compliance excellence and operational efficiency.

"I am honored to join AML RightSource's world-class Financial Crimes Advisory team," Jonas said. "As the financial crime landscape grows more intricate, I'm excited to collaborate with such a talented team to deliver forward-thinking solutions that empower our clients to stay ahead of risks and regulatory challenges."

Jonas brings an impressive career, spanning leadership roles in financial crimes risk management and regulatory remediation, both in the U.S. and U.K. Most recently, she served as Managing Director in KPMG's Financial Crimes Advisory practice, where she led transformative compliance initiatives for global financial institutions. Her deep expertise positions her as a key asset in driving AML RightSource's vision for innovation and growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jennie Jonas to AML RightSource," said Frank Ewing, CEO of AML RightSource. "Her exceptional leadership, strategic insights, and ability to guide institutions through complex regulatory environments will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global impact in combating financial crime."

With a team of over 4,500 highly trained analysts and subject matter experts across the globe, AML RightSource offers an integrated suite of services, including fraud prevention, transaction monitoring, client onboarding (KYC), enhanced due diligence, and risk management. Under Jonas's leadership, the company is poised to elevate its advisory services, delivering cutting-edge, tailored solutions to financial institutions, FinTechs, and corporations worldwide.

About AML RightSource, LLC

AML RightSource is the premier technology-enabled managed services firm dedicated to fighting financial crime globally. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company provides custom solutions that combine highly trained anti-financial crime professionals with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading consulting. AML RightSource is committed to reimagining compliance to better protect its clients and the financial ecosystem. For more information, visit www.amlrightsource.com.

