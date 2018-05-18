AML Setting New Standard for E-Mobility Aerospace Propulsion

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AML Superconductivity & Magnetics (AML) www.AML-Enabled.com, the world leader in the development of magnet-based applications, today announced the launch of a new aerospace and aviation focus of its transformative electrical machine development program designed to produce propulsion motors with unprecedented performance and cost efficiency for select customers.

With this announcement, the company is poised to lead the industry in a revolution of what's possible for electrically powered aircraft.

AML High Power Density Motor

The program applies AML's proprietary technologies, including its advanced CoilCAD™ software to deliver ultra high-power, lightweight motors and generators that achieve unprecedented magnetic flux density without traditional back iron. Additionally, AML developed a novel stator system, that optimizes reliability, overload allowance and redundancy compared to existing electrical machines.

"Over the course of the next 18 months, we expect to achieve unmatched progress with commercially viable electrical machines for aircraft," said Dr. Rainer Meinke, Co-Founder and CTO of AML.

This program is based on the fact that motors are the heart of electric propulsion, magnets are the heart of motors, and AML is the world leader in magnetic configurations.

To enable scaling of manufacturing of these motors and components, AML is also developing PM-WireTM, a novel technology for manufacturing permanent magnets that reduces cost, waste, and time, while increasing safety and the underlying performance. Simply, it revolutionizes the way magnets are made.

In a game-changing development, AML's motor configuration combined with its manufacturing technology is showing a potential performance increase of more than 30 percent in high-volume production of these machines.

"Our software allows customers to explore thousands of design solutions for the most optimized configuration AND the magnets inside," said Mark Senti, Co-Founder and CEO of AML.

Senti attended the UBER Elevate Summit this past week representing AML and its constituents in e-mobility. This summit brought together more than 700 of the world's foremost on-demand aviation leaders in industry, government, and academia.

The global market size for motors and related components was estimated at $118 billion in 2017 with growth to over $200 billion by 2025. The leading consumers of motors include electric vehicles and industrial machinery at over 60% combined. The aerospace market grabbed about 6% market share in 2017 and is projected to remain through 2025.

While electric vehicles and other industries have and are expected to command significant share of the need for motors, AML believes its innovation holds the key to the future of aviation.

"This may be the holy grail for the electrification of aviation," Dr. Meinke said.

"We are excited to specifically focus on this multi-billion dollar market where size and weight are fundamental for electric propulsion to be successful as a viable transport system," Senti said.

