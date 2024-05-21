AmLactin® and Kerasal® Launch Bold #UnsexyDesignChallenge Contest: Calling on Fans to Give Their Products a Makeover

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to turn heads, because AmLactin and Kerasal, are flipping the script with their #UnsexyDesignChallenge! These powerhouse, albeit underrated, brands are embracing their "unsexy" status and inviting you to join the party with a playful packaging design contest. Recognizing their products might not look Insta-worthy but are hailed as must-have holy grail products for those in the know, AmLactin and Kerasal are calling on fans to showcase their creativity by giving their award-winning, expert-loved products a fresh new look.

AmLactin and Kerasal AmLactin Daily Nourish Lotion with 12% Lactic Acid + Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment

AmLactin and Kerasal have garnered a cult following for their efficacy in addressing various personal skin and nail concerns. From dry, rough skin to cracked heels to fungal nail damage, these products have been quietly transforming skin and nails for years, winning over the hearts (and skin) of doctors and beauty enthusiasts everywhere.

"Our products might not make your 'shelfie,' but trust us, they'll give you soft, smooth, radiant skin, helping you feel more confident in your own true skin," said Heather Choe, Head of Marketing at AmLactin. "The prettiest, most aesthetic packaging doesn't necessarily mean the most effective formula. Our products deliver real results, and that's what matters most. This contest is about celebrating the effectiveness and having some fun with our fans in the process."

AmLactin and Kerasal are teaming up to throw the ultimate #UnsexyDesignChallenge contest, and artistic geniuses, amateur doodlers, and brand enthusiasts alike are invited to join! The contest encourages participants to unleash their creativity by redesigning AmLactin and Kerasal packaging. Whether its intricate renderings, whimsical doodles, or quick sketches, all submissions are welcomed and encouraged.

"Our foot and nail care products may not be super sexy to use, but let me tell you, they work miracles even on the gnarliest-looking feet," said Whitney Kopp, Head of Marketing at Kerasal. "The #unsexyproducts trend is all about celebrating products that don't need to follow the latest design trends to get the job done. We're excited to see how our fans can turn our 'unsexy' packaging into something they want to have on their shelf."

Three winners will be selected and will see their designs come to life in a limited product drop and receive a $500 Visa gift card. Additionally, winning designs will be featured prominently across both brands' social media channels, providing exposure to a wide audience of skin and foot care enthusiasts.

To enter, participants must: 1) follow @AmLactin and @Kerasal on Instagram, 2) create an original packaging design for AmLactin Daily Nourish 12% Lotion or Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment and post a pic or story of it on Instagram, and 3) use the hashtag #UnsexyDesignChallenge and tag @AmLactin or @Kerasal.

The contest is open from May 21 to June 21, 2024. Three winners will be selected and announced on June 25, 2024. For more information, see their launch post here.

About AmLactin

AmLactin® is the #1 Dermatologist Recommended moisturizer brand with lactic acid and has been a trusted skin solution for more than 25 years. The AmLactin line of body lotions and creams contain clinically proven concentrations of lactic acid to gently exfoliate and deeply hydrate skin, whether you're looking to maintain healthy-looking skin from head-to-toe or target tricky concerns like Keratosis Pilaris.

About Kerasal

Kerasal®, the leading brand providing transformative results for nail and foot repair, has studied keratin for over 30 years and formulates products specifically to nourish, renew and rejuvenate keratin. Whether your goal is to repair nail damage or your feet are simply craving a little pampering, stride confidentially with Kerasal.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Rebel Gail Communications for AmLactin

Stephanie Channell

[email protected] | 212.675.8555

Bender Group for Kerasal

Stacey Bender

[email protected] | 973.650.1218

SOURCE AmLactin and Kerasal