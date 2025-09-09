Amlactin® Relaunches for a New Era of Exfoliation Bringing Dermatological Exfoliating Skin Care to Every Body

The brand's updated, sleek packaging brings modern appeal to countertops, reflecting Amlactin's science-backed performance with a contemporary aesthetic. While the look is new, the trusted dermatologist recommended formulas remain the same, gently exfoliating away dead skin so the hydrating lotion can deeply moisturize, revealing the smoothest, healthiest-looking skin yet.

Amlactin has long been trusted by dermatologists for its transformative exfoliation for tough skin conditions. With the introduction of Calm & Renew, the brand has harnessed that expertise to create a gentle, barrier-friendly formula that is now accessible to all — even those with sensitive skin, who tend to shy away from exfoliants for fear of irritation. The gentle, deeply hydrating formula contains clinically proven lactic acid and soothing ginger root to visibly smooth while also calming and comforting skin.

"Although Amlactin may best be known for treating tough skin conditions like keratosis pilaris, the truth is all skin types can benefit from gentle exfoliation - including sensitive skin," said Jenny Wisdom, Head of Amlactin. "We've leveraged decades of skincare expertise to formulate a product designed specifically for this sensitive skin type. With Calm & Renew, now everybody can experience the transformative results of dermatological exfoliating skincare."

Calm & Renew Key Benefits:

Gentle daily exfoliation with lactic acid to visibly smooth and soften skin

Clinically proven to reduce redness and enhance skin radiance 100% 1 of users saw visible redness reduction after just one use

Gentle enough to use every day, even on sensitive or post-shaved skin 100% 1 of users agree skin immediately feels more comfortable

97% 1 of users confirm their skin looks healthier after only two days

of users confirm their skin looks healthier after only two days Non-greasy, fast-absorbing texture that's great for body and facial use

Fragrance-free, dye-free, paraben-free

"Amlactin is already a staple in my practice. Now, with the addition of Calm & Renew, I'm recommending the brand to even more patients, including those with sensitive skin," said Dr. Mara Weinstein Velez, M.D., FAAD . "Calm & Renew's skin-barrier friendly formula is gentle enough to use every day to actively calm and resurface the skin on the body and face, revealing visible smoothness."

Calm & Renew - Skin Therapy for All:

Lightweight lotion is available now on Amazon , Target.com , Walmart.com Rich body butter is coming soon!

, , Dermatologist-recommended skin care at a drug store price point - MSRP: $15.99 , NET WT. 14.1 OZ (400 g)

Amlactin's relaunched line of modern looking products, including the new Calm & Renew, are now available for countertops nationwide. To learn more about the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand with Lactic Acid, visit Amlactin.com or explore more on Instagram ( @amlactin ) and TikTok ( @amlactinofficial ).

1 Clinical Trial, 2025, Data on File

Product Images HERE :

About Amlactin:

Amlactin®, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Moisturizer Brand with Lactic Acid, has been transforming body care for more than 25 years. Formulated with high quality, pH-balanced Lactic Acid salts, Amlactin products provide a premium skincare experience, maintaining their commitment to elevated skincare essentials that effortlessly exfoliate and deeply hydrate the skin. Amlactin is not just lotion, it's Skin Therapy.

SOURCE Amlactin