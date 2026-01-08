AMLM Announces Strategic Acquisition of Potentially Major Silver and Copper Projects in Chile

CARSON CITY, Nev., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTC: AMLM) ("AMLM" or the "Company"), a dynamic exploration and development company focused on high-value mineral assets, today announced the acquisition of two world-class projects in Chile: the La Grande Plata silver project and the Furano copper-gold porphyry project. These assets are being acquired from Aeramentum Resources Limited ("Aeramentum"), an Australian-based private exploration company, marking a significant expansion of AMLM's portfolio into the prolific Chilean mining belt.

Under the terms of the agreement, AMLM has secured exclusive options to acquire 100% ownership of both projects, leveraging Aeramentum's completed due diligence and exploration planning. The acquisition aligns with AMLM's strategy to diversify its holdings beyond lithium while targeting assets with near-term drill potential and strong upside in precious and base metals.

The transaction contemplates the purchase of 100% of the projects for AMLM securities with provisions and additional contingent payments tied to defined discovery milestones. Initial option fees and quarterly rent payments will be assumed as part of the Definitive Agreement at closing.

La Grande Plata: A Large-Scale, High-Grade Silver Project Located in the Andes of northern Chile, approximately 2.5 hours from the city of La Serena and just off a major highway, La Grande Plata is a high-sulphidation epithermal silver project with up to 10km of identified mineralized strike. Surface sampling has returned average grades of approximately 400g/t AgEq (173g/t Ag, 1.3% Cu, 0.5g/t Au, 1.7% Pb) across 6-8km of strike and over 0.5km vertical extent. Key highlights include:

High-grade channel samples such as 9m @ 407g/t Ag, 4% Cu, 0.73g/t Au (703g/t AgEq) and 4m @ 497g/t Ag, 1.44% Cu, 0.35g/t Au (643g/t AgEq).





Surrounded by major mining operations from companies like Codelco, Antofagasta, Barrick Gold, and Fortescue.





Drill-ready with 39 permitted drill pads (4-5 already built), roads constructed, and a planned 2,000m drilling program.





Geological similarities to the nearby Filo del Sol project (90Moz AuEq, owned by BHP/Lundin), including shared rock types and structural settings.

The project spans 1,325 hectares and features broad alteration zones with open-cut potential, making it a prime target for rapid resource definition.

Furano: A Promising Porphyry Copper-Gold Project Situated in the Tarapaca Region, 85km northeast of Iquique and 25km northwest of BHP's Cerro Colorado mine, Furano covers 9,000 hectares of exploration licenses. Historical shallow drilling (<200m) has intersected significant mineralization, including 100m @ 0.9% CuEq from 100m (with 50m @ 1.2% Cu) and 10m @ 2.4g/t Au from 40m. Highlights include:

Four holes ending in primary copper mineralization (0.1-0.3% Cu) across nearly 2km strike, open at depth.





Large alteration zone indicative of a major porphyry system, with the same age rocks as world-class deposits like Escondida and Chuquicamata.





Drill-ready with plans for a 1,500-2,000m program in 2026, following IP surveys.





Excellent infrastructure access, including paved roads and proximity to major copper producers.

"This acquisition represents a transformative step for AMLM, adding high-impact silver and copper assets in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions," said Frank Kristan, CEO of AMLM. "La Grande Plata and Furano offer immediate exploration upside with low entry costs, surrounded by industry giants like BHP and Codelco. We are excited to build on Aeramentum' s strong foundation and advance these projects toward resource delineation and value creation for our shareholders."

The full presentation is available on the company's website here (https://bit.ly/49ILFC1) and on the company's OTC Markets website here (https://bit.ly/3N8ZgKd)

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, subject to customary conditions. AMLM plans to integrate these projects into its exploration pipeline, with drilling anticipated to commence in mid-2026. This move complements AMLM's recent acquisitions in Canada and positions the Company for growth in a favorable metals market.

About American Lithium Materials, Inc.

American Lithium Materials, Inc. (OTCID: AMLM)) is an exploration-stage mining company focused on gold, lithium, rare earths, cobalt, nickel, and other critical metals powering the global energy transition. Now entering a transformation phase, AMLM is being repositioned as a commodity acquisition and tokenization vehicle to pioneer real-world-asset (RWA) tokenization across gold, lithium, oil, gas, REE's and mining. Information at American Mineral Resources .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

American Lithium Minerals, Inc

1007 South Street

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: (877) 734-8787

E-mail: [email protected]

X: @AMR_ResourcesAu

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4qjAuWE

