Amlogic Showcases New Flagship Chipset Enabling Cost-Effective Development of 4K TV Set-Top Boxes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, today announced the launch of the Amlogic S905X chipset with support for Netflix and a 1GB DDR memory configuration designed for use on 4K UHD Android TV set-top boxes.

This latest chipset represents a breakthrough in delivering high-quality 4K resolution streaming to a wider range of consumers than ever before thanks to an innovative design that requires only 1GB of DDR memory, compared to 2GB or more used by other solutions on the market. The reduced memory usage will substantially lower the production cost and enable increased market penetration of 4K set-top boxes (STB) worldwide.

"This is a groundbreaking innovation that shows why Amlogic is the leader in chipsets for consumer devices that couple the latest features with market-friendly pricing. The Amlogic S905X 1GB DDR STB reference design embodies efficiency and cost savings," said James Xie, vice president of corporate business strategy for Amlogic. "This gives our operator customers the best possible video distribution solution to drive the new era of Netflix 4K video content distribution through set-top boxes."

As audiences migrate to streaming services like Netflix, the demand for efficient set-top boxes is rapidly rising. Amlogic is one of Netflix's certified system-on-chip (SoC) partners and works closely with the world's leading Internet entertainment service to develop technology capable of processing video content.

Several Amlogic ODM partners will demonstrate their new S905X + 1GB DDR product samples during Broadcast Asia in Singapore, which takes place from June 26-28.

"We are thrilled by the commitment of the Amlogic and Netflix teams to deliver the latest, highest-quality home entertainment to consumers around the globe," Xie added.

The industry-leading S905X SOC supports a variety of 4K video distribution devices, including OTT STBs and HDMI dongles. The SoC is built around four-core ARM Cortex processors and powerful high-speed GPUs designed to handle complex UI and content. Additionally, S905X offers the AVE-10 video engine to accelerate video codec processing. The video engine decodes 4K2K resolution video in both HEVC and VP9 formats at a full 60 frames per second, delivering a seamless viewing experience. Finally, it features a high-security grade that enables multiple DRM solutions, such as Ultra Verimatrix, Widevine L1/L3 and Playready SL3000.

About Amlogic

Amlogic is a global fabless system-on-a-chip (SoC) leader that provides open platform solutions for multimedia consumer devices including OTT/IP STBs, Smart TVs and Smart Home products. Amlogic has combined its highly-optimized media processing engine and system IPs with industry-leading CPU and GPU technologies to produce solutions for leading pay-tv operators, OEM and ODM partners. Through proprietary techniques, Amlogic has achieved cost, performance and power consumption optimizations never seen before. Amlogic allows partners to rapidly develop market-leading products by providing turnkey solutions on both Android and Linux. Founded in Santa Clara, California, Amlogic has R&D centers, support and sales offices in Santa Clara, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Taipei, Seoul and France. Visit Amlogic online at http://www.amlogic.com.

Trademarks

Android is a trademark of Google. ARM and Cortex are trademarks of ARM, Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amlogic-showcases-new-flagship-chipset-enabling-cost-effective-development-of-4k-tv-set-top-boxes-300671397.html

SOURCE Amlogic Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amlogic.com

